State lawmakers looking to make standardized test prep free for Illinois public universities' students

SPRINGFIELD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Testing for graduate school or a professional license can be intimidating, especially if you do not have the proper preparation.

“When we think about exam prep, this is thought of in many ways by many people as a barrier to opportunity,” said Brandon Busteed, of the education service provider Kaplan. “For those who have the right preparation for it, whether it’s the right type of educational background and pedigree, support from parents, world-class test prep, they become gateways.”

Busteed joined State Reps. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) and Cyril Nichols (D-Chicago) at a news conference to announce a proposal to grant exam preparation free of charge to students in Illinois public universities.

Nichols noted the proposal should also be for students at community colleges.

