Piedmont, AL
CBS 42

Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Alabama prison

By Nicole Cook,

5 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility over the weekend.

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, was found dead on his bed in an open-style dormitory around 8:02 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner. Bradley was reportedly being treated for several ailments and his death is believed to be of natural causes, as an autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play.

Alabama teen dies after ‘medical episode’ shortly after arrest

The coroner’s office said all attempts to locate family members of Bradley have failed, but they could be from Piedmont, Alabama. Anyone with information related to Bradley’s family is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

Bradley was serving a life sentence at the prison following a 1989 sodomy conviction out of Calhoun County. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

