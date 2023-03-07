Open in App
Mayfield Heights, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

4 kids arrested in shooting, crash on residential street

By Justin Dennis,

5 days ago

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS , Ohio (WJW) — Four juveniles were arrested after gunfire was reported along a residential street, followed by a car crash and a physical fight.

Mayfield Heights police officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, to Sunset Road for a report of gunshots, followed by a car crash, according to a news release from police Chief Anthony Mele. After the crash, those in the vehicle began fighting with others at a Sunset Road home.

No one was injured by gunfire, according to the report.

Three juveniles were arrested at or near the scene of the shooting. A fourth juvenile, believed to be the one who fired the gun, was arrested overnight.

All four were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center to await charges.

