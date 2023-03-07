Ionia County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scams

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about junk jewelry scams.

The sheriff’s office, and several other police departments, have been investigating reports of people being tricked into buying “junk costume jewelry” from people selling wares in the parking lots various businesses.

Law enforcement said that the suspects typically operate in pairs and present what looks to be real looking gold rings and necklaces, but they’re fake. Decent fakes, but fake nonetheless, officials say.

“If you’re buying thousands worth of gold jewelry out of the back of a car, there is a very strong likelihood that you are being SCAMMED and will never see the ‘dealer’ or your cash ever again,” the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

It is strongly recommended that you only purchase gold and jewelry from a reputable dealer.

