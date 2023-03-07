Walgreens' mixed messaging on abortion pills landed it in the political crossfire, and its clarifications may not be enough to avoid a boycott

BIZ-SCOTUS-ABORTION-WALGREENS-TB Chicago Tribune / Getty Images

Walgreens says it will sell abortion ills in states where it is "legally permissible to do so."

The drugstore had assured Kansas' attorney general that it wouldn't provide Mifepristone in the state.

The mixed messaging sparked fury from abortion rights groups and calls for boycotts.

Following nationwide calls to boycott Walgreens, the drugstore chain clarified its decision on selling abortion pills, saying it will distribute Mifepristone — the drug approved by the FDA to abort a pregnancy — "in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so."

But the new statement may not be enough to quell outrage as the pharmacy lands square in the middle of the country's contentious abortion debate.

The move comes after over a month of back-and-forth between Walgreens and 20 Attorneys General, who, on February 1, wrote to the chain — and several other pharmacies including CVS, Walmart, and Costco — telling them it would be illegal to distribute abortion pills through the mail.

Later that week, Kansas' Attorney General followed up with the healthcare giant , emphasizing that the state "will not hesitate to enforce the law."

On February 17, Danielle Gray, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal Officer at Walgreens' holding company, responded to Kansas AG Kris Kobach . She said Walgreens "does not intend" to sell Mifepristone at any of its locations in the state.

A spokesperson for Walgreens told Insider on Friday that it responded to the initial inquiry from the 20 AGs and assured them that it would not sell Mifepristone in any of their states, though it could not confirm the states in which the medication would be legally sold.

But that group includes Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, where the procedure and medications for abortions are largely still legal, Politico first reported .

The spokesperson added that Walgreens still intends to become an FDA-certified seller of the pills, and will distribute the pills "only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible."

The move sparked a backlash from abortion rights supporters, specifically in states where abortion is still legal, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom vowing the state will boycott Walgreens.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done," Newsom tweeted on Monday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent a message on Thursday to all of the other pharmacy chains in light of this news: "We'll stand with you so you can provide this lifesaving care," adding that Walgreens should "rethink their policy."

Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's former Chief of Staff, also chimed in .

"Their slogan is "Trusted since 1901" -- but if @Walgreens won't fill prescriptions for lawful, needed medicines, where is the "trust" in that?"

By Monday, Walgreens had put out a new statement that assured customers it would sell Mifepristone at locations in states where it was legal.

"We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so," a statement from Walgreens said, reversing its initial messaging that it would sell Mifepristone where it is "legal and operationally feasible."

"Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate," the statement concluded.

Walgreens still has not released any information on which states it plans to distribute Mifepristone.

Walgreens did not respond to questions asking in which states it would sell Mifepristone. Kansas AG Kris Kobach's office also did not respond to Insider's request for comment.