Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Attempted murder charge filed in hammer attack

By Kelly Maricle,

5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — An attempted murder charge has been filed against a Des Moines man who police said attacked a neighbor with a hammer.

Roy Hogan, 53, is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $85,000. He is also charged with willful injury and first-degree burglary.

Roy Hogan
The incident happened Monday morning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of E. Walnut Street. Court documents said Hogan and the victim were talking on the phone when Hogan got upset about being asked for money. That’s when he got a hammer from his apartment, ran down the hall to the victim’s apartment, and entered through an unlocked door.

The criminal complaint said Hogan struck the victim in the head and hand multiple times with the hammer. Hallway cameras showed Hogan running to the apartment with the hammer and also leaving the victim’s apartment with the hammer, and blood on his hands.

Police said Hogan admitted the assault to detectives and told them it was a long time coming because he was annoyed with constantly being asked for money and not being repaid by the victim.

The victim suffered fractures to his skull and right hand as well as cuts and bruises to the back of his head. His current condition is not known.

A preliminary hearing for Hogan has been scheduled for March 17.

