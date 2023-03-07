Open in App
Campbell County, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Virginia lawmaker Matt Fariss charged in alleged hit-and-run

By SARAH RANKIN,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov4d2_0lAgbkpb00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican legislator who represents part of central Virginia in the House of Delegates has been charged after state police say he struck and injured a pedestrian while driving an SUV and left the scene. A Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Del. Matt Fariss was traveling through Campbell County on Thursday when it crossed the center line, continued off the road and struck a pedestrian, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said Tuesday. “The Tahoe then left the scene. The adult female pedestrian suffered minor injuries,” VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an emailed statement. Fariss, 54, was identified as the driver after “further investigation,” and he turned himself in and met a trooper at a magistrate’s office Friday, Geller said. Fariss has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of being involved in a hit-and-run, both felonies, according to Geller and online court records. He was also charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Geller said Fariss was released on bond. “While I may have made some mistakes in my life, these charges are false," Fariss said in a statement emailed to the Associated Press by an aide. "I look forward to clearing them in a court of law.” Court records show an arraignment scheduled for March 17. House Speaker Todd Gilbert said in a statement that he was aware of the charges against Fariss. “I am certain that Virginia's legal system will ascertain all the facts and adjudicate the matter in a timely and just fashion," Gilbert said. Fariss, of Campbell County, has served in the House since 2012. He represents the 59th District, which also includes Appomattox and Buckingham counties and parts of Albemarle and Nelson counties. News of his arrest was first reported by Cardinal News. Fariss has faced legal trouble before, according to court records and news accounts, including for a hit-and-run. That incident, to which Fariss pleaded guilty in 2016, damaged fencing, a highway sign and a mailbox, according to an article in the News & Advance.

The post Virginia lawmaker Matt Fariss charged in alleged hit-and-run appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Man to spend life in prison for death of Virginia state trooper after previous sentence was revoked
Richmond, VA2 days ago
'I'm disgusted': Residents of Danville apartment complex say they are being forced out
Danville, VA11 hours ago
Dozens of jobs headed to Norfolk following Gov. Youngkin's announcement
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Lynchburg woman pleads guilty in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Virginia’s first Walmart being demolished
Big Stone Gap, VA3 days ago
Update: Parent of unidentified child located
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Vehicle crashes into building in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Caesars Casino in Danville is hiring
Danville, VA2 days ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Something for every fan of winter for Sunday
Lynchburg, VA11 hours ago
Man charged in connection with Lynchburg shooting
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy