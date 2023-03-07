Whataburger serves the healthiest fast food cheeseburger in the nation, study says

It may be called fast food, but Whataburger may in fact have the healthiest cheeseburger, per a new study.

The Texas-founded chain beat out other burger competitors such as California-born In-N-Out, to claim the top spot. That’s one point for Texas in the longstanding debate between the two states.

Since February is American Heart Month, the team over at Gambling.com researched and compared which fast food chain had the healthiest burger offerings. Each burger was analyzed on sugar, fat, salt and calorie content:

Whataburger- Whataburger with cheese scored an 8.4 healthy rating. In-N-Out- Cheesburger scored an 8.2 healthy rating. Checkers/Rally’s- Checkerburger with cheese scored an 6.3 healthy rating. Culver’s- Butterburger with cheese scored an 5.7 healthy rating. Del Taco- Del Cheeseburger scored an 5.5 healthy rating.

A Whataburger with cheese has the second lowest fat and calorie count of the entire study, according to Gambling.com. The burger also ranked well in the salt and sugar categories.

In-N-Out scored lower in the fat and sugar categories, but barely lost out to Whataburger in the salt and calorie department.

Other fast food chains to make the list included Dairy Queen with a 5.2 healthy rating, McDonald’s scored a 5, Five Guy’s at 4.8, Wendy’s just below at 4.6 and Burger King at the bottom at a 2 out of 10.

Texans don’t have to go far to make their own Whataburger research, with over 700 locations in the Lone Star State alone.