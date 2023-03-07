Lawrence ranks second in a study of the best cities for men’s college basketball fans

Madness is about to take over in March, and the Kansas men’s basketball team is a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Fans in Lawrence, Kansas, are hoping the Jayhawks can win a second straight national championship

If the Jayhawks cut the nets in Houston, it would set off another raucous celebration in Lawrence, which is one of the best places in the country for men’s basketball fans.

That’s according to Wallet Hub, which ranked the top men’s college basketball cities in the United States. According to the study, Lawrence was rated No. 2, slightly behind Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University.

WalletHub said it measured 295 U.S. cities with at least one Division I men’s college basketball team in nine categories. Each was graded on a 100-point scale.

Durham had a total score of 55.37, slightly ahead of Lawrence (55.23). Storrs, Connecticut ranked third (54.93), Lexington, Kentucky was fourth (54.26), and Los Angeles rounded out the top five with 53.19 points.

These are the nine categories Wallet Hub used for its study.

Number of Division I college basketball teams

Performance level of Division I college basketball team(s). Determined by winning percentage over the past three seasons.

Number of Division I basketball championship wins

Number of Division I college basketball conference regular-season championship wins

Number of hall of fame head coaches

Minimum season ticket price for a Division I college basketball game

College-basketball fan engagement

Number of coaches in past 10 seasons

College-basketball stadium capacity divided by city population

Lawrence tied for first for fan engagement with Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan; and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Spokane, Washington, was first in performance of the college basketball team(s), followed by Waco, Texas, and Lawrence.