Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Lawrence ranks second in a study of the best cities for men’s college basketball fans

By Pete Grathoff,

5 days ago

Madness is about to take over in March, and the Kansas men’s basketball team is a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Fans in Lawrence, Kansas, are hoping the Jayhawks can win a second straight national championship

If the Jayhawks cut the nets in Houston, it would set off another raucous celebration in Lawrence, which is one of the best places in the country for men’s basketball fans.

That’s according to Wallet Hub, which ranked the top men’s college basketball cities in the United States. According to the study, Lawrence was rated No. 2, slightly behind Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University.

WalletHub said it measured 295 U.S. cities with at least one Division I men’s college basketball team in nine categories. Each was graded on a 100-point scale.

Durham had a total score of 55.37, slightly ahead of Lawrence (55.23). Storrs, Connecticut ranked third (54.93), Lexington, Kentucky was fourth (54.26), and Los Angeles rounded out the top five with 53.19 points.

These are the nine categories Wallet Hub used for its study.

  • Number of Division I college basketball teams
  • Performance level of Division I college basketball team(s). Determined by winning percentage over the past three seasons.
  • Number of Division I basketball championship wins
  • Number of Division I college basketball conference regular-season championship wins
  • Number of hall of fame head coaches
  • Minimum season ticket price for a Division I college basketball game
  • College-basketball fan engagement
  • Number of coaches in past 10 seasons
  • College-basketball stadium capacity divided by city population

Lawrence tied for first for fan engagement with Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan; and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Spokane, Washington, was first in performance of the college basketball team(s), followed by Waco, Texas, and Lawrence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Selection Sunday: Here’s KU basketball’s NCAA Tournament outlook after Big 12 final
Lawrence, KS16 hours ago
Kevin McCullar missed Saturday’s Big 12 final vs. Texas. When will KU guard return?
Austin, TX17 hours ago
KU basketball planning on Bill Self coaching in NCAA Tournament, Norm Roberts says
Lawrence, KS18 hours ago
Photos: KU takes on West Virginia in Thursday Big 12 tournament play
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Three takeaways from KU basketball’s loss against Texas in Big 12 Tournament final
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns in Big 12 championship game: Probable starters
Austin, TX1 day ago
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Big 12 Tournament semifinal starters, time, TV
Ames, IA2 days ago
How KU basketball can win Big 12 Tournament championship game vs. Texas Longhorns
Austin, TX1 day ago
Kansas center Ernest Udeh needed only 8 minutes to make mark against Iowa State
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
The key to a KU basketball run in March? The Jayhawks have a motto for that
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Madness came early: Bill Self, ‘slaves’ and TCU without a star player at Big 12 in KC | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Back spasms sideline Kevin McCullar in second half vs. ISU: ‘He gave us all he could’
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Could Bill Self’s absence affect Jayhawks’ March Madness seeding? The NCAA’s answer
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KU basketball is in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. How the Jayhawks can advance vs. ISU
Ames, IA2 days ago
KU coach Bill Self spoke with Jayhawks before, after win over ISU. Here was his message
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Why Dajuan Harris’ teammates say they trash-talked him during KU’s win vs. Iowa State
Ames, IA1 day ago
Norm Roberts first kept Bill Self’s status from KU players. What he did say rang loudly
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Win one for Bill Self: KU’s Dajuan Harris said Jayhawks ‘had his back’ in win over WVU
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Even with ailing coach Bill Self absent, Kansas basketball team reflects his iron will
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Photos: St. Patrick’s Day celebration starts early with Brookside Warm-Up parade
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Back spasms to prevent KU basketball’s Kevin McCullar from starting Big 12 quarterfinal
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Updated results from Kansas + Missouri state basketball tournaments for boys and girls
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
‘Life of the party’: Greg Nave, music manager of Kansas City’s 7th Heaven, dies at 56
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Who is Jackson Mahomes: His TikTok career, athletic ability, education, allegations
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs receiver Otis Taylor dies at 80: ‘He never let us down’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Chiefs apply right-of-1st-refusal tender on restricted free-agent punter Tommy Townsend
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
A fine place to work: This publication placed Olathe Public Schools in 12th place
Olathe, KS2 days ago
NFL has awarded Chiefs these compensatory picks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Woman on run from feds discovered living in Lenexa under stolen identity: US Marshals
Lenexa, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy