Donovan Mitchell's Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Celtics Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 118-114 in overtime at home in Ohio.

Nine players on the Cavs scored, and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 47 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics were playing without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, but Jaylen Brown had 32 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in 45 minutes.

Following the big win, Mitchell sent out a tweet with two photos, and his post has nearly 13,000 likes and over 425,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.

Mitchell captioned his post: "Goodnight 😂 🖤 "

Mitchell is in his first season with the Cavs, and has been averaging an outstanding 27.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 56 games.

The former Louisville star is also shooting a tremendous 47.8% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.

Before the Cavs, he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz and never missed the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Cavs have been unbelievable, going 28-7 in 35 games hosted in Ohio.

The franchise hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James, but the drought will likely come to an end in 2023.

