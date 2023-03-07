Gavin Newsom Walgreens tweet raises questions on impact for Californians

Walgreens last week announced it wouldn’t sell abortion pills by mail to 20 conservative-led states. The statement came after attorneys general in the 20 states warned Walgreens and pharmacy chain CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sold abortion pills by mail to those states.
After the announcement, Newsom’s Office told KRON4 that, "California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls."
