Franchise Roc puts on 3rd event to help entrepreneurs in Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Franchise Roc is holding its third event to continue its mission to help new and experienced business owners in the Rochester area in an effort to help people build generational wealth for themselves and their families.

The last event in January involved around 350 attendees and organizers are hoping to see even more. Today’s event will focus on sharing local stories sharing business ownership struggles and successes along with valuing the tools that will be presented. Angela LaVecchia, one of the event founders and Franchise Consultant for FranNet, says for her this is about giving a hand.

“I’ve always maintained that when you give a hand, you’ll receive a hand and that’s really what franchise roc is all about. Give a hand, receive a hand. You don’t know where the hand is going to come from. You don’t know how strong the shake is going to be. But I’m hoping that the shakes that do come out of this handshaking endeavor are solid and will help the community and help those who think they can’t do it. When in reality they really can,” says LaVecchia.

Devin Coleman, who is one of the event speakers and Assistant Director of student engagement and community enrichment at the University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, says events like this keep him grounded.

“It’s allowing me this sort of growth. This humbling growth where I am not afraid to ask for help. I am not afraid to ask the questions that I don’t know the answers to. I am a firm believer that if you’re the smartest person in the room then you’re in the wrong room. So I constantly try to challenge myself, adapt where needed, and wear as many hats as I can, and look forward to living every day with a sense of balance and hope. ” says Coleman

The event will take place Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith on 270 Cumberland Street.

