Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Mom attacks Mephis cop so son can escape being arrested

By Lawrencia Grose,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB5Xe_0lAgaDrX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is in custody after she allegedly assaulted police so that her son could make a getaway and avoid going to jail.

According to reports, an officer tried to place a suspect in custody for Violation of Probation and Theft of Property of $10,000 to $60,000. During the process of arresting him, his mother, Xavieria Crawford, stepped in to shield him from the officer.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

The suspect tried to flee from police, and the officer continued trying to detain him. Crawford then began swinging her arms at the officer in an attempt to punch him, MPD says.

As the officer transferred his attention to her, she yelled out to her son, telling him to run and go. Her son fled the scene, court documents show.

Reports did not indicate whether or not the suspect was found and detained.

Xavieria Crawford was taken into custody and charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Official Detention and Accessory After the Fact.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Two hurt after shooting near fire station, police say
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MPD: Pair arrested minutes after carjacking man, taking his clothes
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 alleged gang members indicted for 2015 Hardeman Co. murder
Somerville, TN1 day ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Release of new video, audio of Tyre Nichols' arrest stalled by judge
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tyre Nichols Case: More Videos, More Firings [VIDEO]
Memphis, TN3 days ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN4 days ago
ATF agents raid wrong motel room, detain innocent woman
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Exxon clerk accused of stabbing customer, cleaning up blood
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Suspect charged with shooting at man over woman
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Video: Car crashes into home with 5 kids inside
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Man hurts woman, threatens to kill her granddad over tax check
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Teen shot while sleeping at Frayser home
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Body of West Memphis teen found in Yalobusha County
West Memphis, AR3 days ago
Southaven double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Southaven, MS5 days ago
South Memphis neighbors say fentanyl overdoses have become a tragic problem
Memphis, TN4 days ago
3-year-old’s father charged after attack by pack of pit bulls
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Memphis woman ‘livid’ after losing $3K in MLGW scam
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Mid-South restaurants sued for trademark infringement
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man charged after attempted carjacking, shooting in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN10 days ago
MPD: Woman drives drunk, wrecks with kids in car
Memphis, TN10 days ago
Children shot in downtown Memphis found with tools
Memphis, TN10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy