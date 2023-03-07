Open in App
Cape Canaveral, FL
WFLA

First 3D-printed rocket launches from Florida on Wednesday

By Rachel Tucker,

5 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerospace company Relativity Space plans to launch the world’s first 3D-printed rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday.

The mission is called “GLHF”, a common acronym in online gaming that stands for “Good Luck, Have Fun.” It’s the debut of the Terran 1 rocket, which stands at 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, according to Relativity Space.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 from Florida to the International Space Station

Like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, Terran 1 is tended to be reusable. Relativity Space said their team can build a rocket from raw materials in just 60 days. The two-stage rocket can carry 1,250 kilograms into low-earth orbit, Relativity Space said, but the first launch will not include customer cargo.

GLHF is the first Terran 1 model and falls just short of the company’s goal of having a rocket that is 95% 3D-printed by mass. And it’s not just the outside that was created this way – the rocket’s engines were also created by a 3D printer.

“Should the first launch of Terran 1 reach orbit, Relativity would be the first privately-held,
venture-backed space company to have successfully done so on its first launch,” the company said.

Wednesday’s launch window opens at 1 p.m. EST. The rocket is expected to reach orbit eight minutes after liftoff.

