First 3D-printed rocket launches from Florida on Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerospace company Relativity Space plans to launch the world’s first 3D-printed rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday.
The mission is called “GLHF”, a common acronym in online gaming that stands for “Good Luck, Have Fun.” It’s the debut of the Terran 1 rocket, which stands at 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, according to Relativity Space. NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-6 from Florida to the International Space Station
Like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, Terran 1 is tended to be reusable. Relativity Space said their team can build a rocket from raw materials in just 60 days. The two-stage rocket can carry 1,250 kilograms into low-earth orbit, Relativity Space said, but the first launch will not include customer cargo.
GLHF is the first Terran 1 model and falls just short of the company’s goal of having a rocket that is 95% 3D-printed by mass. And it’s not just the outside that was created this way – the rocket’s engines were also created by a 3D printer.
“Should the first launch of Terran 1 reach orbit, Relativity would be the first privately-held,
venture-backed space company to have successfully done so on its first launch,” the company said.
Wednesday’s launch window opens at 1 p.m. EST. The rocket is expected to reach orbit eight minutes after liftoff. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0