Open in App
West, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

Driver plows into beloved Texas roadside destination Czech Stop, but it's still serving kolaches

By Nina Rangel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOwC5_0lAgZhbo00
Kolache staple Czech Stop's front windows were damaged by a car accident Monday.
Texas roadside kolache staple Czech Stop suffered storefront damage Monday, after a driver plowed through the front windows. Luckily, no one was injured, and the business’ bakery is up and running Tuesday, 25 News reports .

Police in the Central Texas town of West confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, which occurred when an elderly driver accidentally put their SUV into drive instead of reverse. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday, but only the Czech Stop’s front windows were damaged in the accident.


The West Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the business on Facebook, noting that the windows are boarded up but adding that Czech Stop remained open for business.

Czech Stop is known for its traditional Czech baked goods such as kolaches, klobasneks and strudels, which it’s been doling out since 1983. The business is located at 104 S. George Kacir Drive, in West, about three hours north of downtown San Antonio.


Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Waco trash pick-up schedule altered after death
Waco, TX18 hours ago
CPS worker was at Italy, Texas home to remove children from their mother before deadly stabbings: WFAA
Italy, TX2 days ago
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day
Riesel, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“It’s a miracle that I’m alive”: Groesbeck small business owner struggling to resume operations after sustaining several injuries in crash
Groesbeck, TX3 days ago
Spring has sprung at the Magnolia Silos
Waco, TX1 day ago
Bank jugging suspect arrested in Temple, police say
Temple, TX1 day ago
Central Texans to raise funds for Waco mother of five suffering brain hemorrhage
Waco, TX2 days ago
LIVE UPDATES: Juror expelled from Fraser jury, jury summations set for Friday morning
Waco, TX2 days ago
Man dies after Arlington crash that followed a medical emergency
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Former Waco daycare owner found guilty in the Benadryl-induced death of a baby
Waco, TX2 days ago
Harker Heights police investigating death of Killeen man
Harker Heights, TX3 days ago
Police: Man gets overpaid, then arrested
Waco, TX3 days ago
23-year-old shooting victim dies following shots fired in Harker Heights
Harker Heights, TX3 days ago
Everman police continue search for gunman who killed a man Wednesday
Everman, TX2 days ago
State rests case against former day care owner Marian Fraser on eighth day of trial
Waco, TX3 days ago
Man killed in Harker Heights shooting
Harker Heights, TX3 days ago
Amy’s Coffee coming to Temple
Temple, TX2 days ago
College Station Set to Welcome New Food Hall, Inspired by Popular Concept in Waco
College Station, TX3 days ago
Baylor Scott & White explains Norovirus and how to prevent it
Waco, TX1 day ago
Additional charges being filed against woman accused of killing three of her children
Italy, TX3 days ago
North Texas mom Shamaiya Hall accused of killing children has criminal history
Italy, TX5 days ago
DAY 7: Juror dismissed for misconduct as Waco daycare murder trial continues
Waco, TX3 days ago
Kennedale man identified as victim in car pulled from Lake Arlington
Kennedale, TX5 days ago
More resignations at Cameron Park Zoo
Waco, TX3 days ago
Killeen ISD students named top high school seniors nationwide
Killeen, TX2 days ago
High blood pressure in Killeen? Keep an eye on your A1c
Killeen, TX3 days ago
DA’s office dismisses murder charge in 2019 shooting death
Waco, TX4 days ago
Mexia High School teacher accused of improper relationship with student
Mexia, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy