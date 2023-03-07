Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

2023 Tampa municipal election results

By Katlyn BrieskornAthina Morris,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPyjG_0lAgZU5F00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Tampa went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

Voters decided on the city’s mayor, six of the seven city council seats and four proposed amendments to the Tampa Charter.

The results are unofficial until the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections verifies the ballots.

Florida bills would ban abortions after 6 weeks

Here are the unofficial results as of 8 p.m. ET.

Tampa mayor

  • Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (22,974 votes, 80.14%)
  • Write-in (5,693 votes, 19.86%)

Tampa City Council

District 1

  • Incumbent Joseph Citro (6,191 votes, 20.10%)
  • Sonja Brookins (6,921 votes, 22.47%)
  • Alan Clendenin (12,424 votes, 40.33%)
  • Chase Harrison (5,267 votes, 17.10%)

District 2

  • Incumbent Guido Maniscalco (14,450 votes, 46.98%)
  • Michael Derewenko (2,064 votes, 6.71%)
  • Robin Lockett (7,618 votes, 24.77%)
  • Mike Suarez (6,625 votes, 21.54%)

District 3

  • Incumbent Lynn Hurtak (13,362 votes, 42.52%)
  • K.J. Allen (1,648 votes, 5.24%)
  • Janet Cruz (12,182 votes, 38.76%)
  • George Feshev (2,999 votes, 9.54%)
  • Jose Vazquez (1,237 votes, 3.94%)

District 4

  • Incumbent Bill Carlson (8,114 votes, 59.30%)
  • Blake Casper (5,569 votes, 40.70%)

District 5

  • Incumbent Orlando Gudes (2,538 votes, 48.86%)
  • Gwendolyn Henderson (2,613 votes, 50.31%)
  • Write-in (43 votes, 0.83%)

District 6

  • Incumbent Charlie Miranda (4,028 votes, 49.39%)
  • Tyler Barrett (632 votes, 7.75%)
  • Rick Fifer (981 votes, 12.03%)
  • Nicole Payne (753 votes, 9.23%)
  • Hoyt Prindle (1,761 votes, 21.59%)

Based on the results, races for City Council District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 6 will move to a runoff.

The runoff election will be held on April 25.

Proposed amendments to the City Charter

Question 1: City council to create standing boards

  • Yes (14,314 votes, 46.21%)
  • No (16,659 votes, 53.79%)

Question 2: Nominations for city department heads

  • Yes (17,106 votes, 55.08%)
  • No (13,953 votes, 44.92%)

Question 3: Revising term limits for city council

  • Yes (17,400 votes, 55.73%)
  • No (13,821 votes, 44.27%)

Question 4: The Charter Review Commission

  • Yes (17,243 votes, 55.73%)
  • No (13,698 votes, 44.27%)

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office said the results will be certified on March 9 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Tampa Bay drag queens plan to protest proposed legislation at state capitol
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Rent costs in US see smallest gains since 2021, Tampa prices up 4%
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Why Bartow? 36-year tradition brings 40 golfers from Ohio to Polk County
Bartow, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baseball league celebrates inclusivity in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL23 hours ago
Texas man killed after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
Haines City, FL1 hour ago
Homeowners complain of traveling paving company ripoff schemes
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Wawa opens new St. Petersburg store, celebrates 250 stores in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Red tide impacts Tampa Bay beaches as spring break begins
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
2 Red Mesa restaurants withheld thousands in wages and tips, federal investigation finds
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Hospital mix-up: Wrong man gets nearly $100K in medical bills
Tampa, FL1 day ago
More security in place for Skyway 10K, 1 year after near-tragedy
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Tampa apartment complex
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Tampa International Airport expects millions of flyers this spring break season
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
SpaceX capsule splashes down near Tampa, ending 5-month mission
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
Man killed in ‘senseless’ shooting in Hillsborough County, deputies say
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
St. Pete man accused of killing man, dumping body in alley after argument
Saint Petersburg, FL1 hour ago
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Bicyclist dies after Safety Harbor hit-and-run
Safety Harbor, FL2 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Missing dentist’s patients forced to start over with braces and other treatments
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Teen driver arrested after crashing into Sarasota restaurant, hitting 2 diners, FHP says
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Man found shot to death in alleyway in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Check out the ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ in Tampa this weekend
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL5 hours ago
Mortgage payments up 30% from 2021 across US
Tampa, FL2 days ago
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Sarasota restaurant
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy