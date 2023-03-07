2023 Tampa municipal election results

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Tampa went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

Voters decided on the city’s mayor, six of the seven city council seats and four proposed amendments to the Tampa Charter.

The results are unofficial until the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections verifies the ballots.

Here are the unofficial results as of 8 p.m. ET.

Tampa mayor

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (22,974 votes, 80.14%)

Write-in (5,693 votes, 19.86%)

Tampa City Council

District 1

Incumbent Joseph Citro (6,191 votes, 20.10%)

Sonja Brookins (6,921 votes, 22.47%)

Alan Clendenin (12,424 votes, 40.33%)

Chase Harrison (5,267 votes, 17.10%)

District 2

Incumbent Guido Maniscalco (14,450 votes, 46.98%)

Michael Derewenko (2,064 votes, 6.71%)

Robin Lockett (7,618 votes, 24.77%)

Mike Suarez (6,625 votes, 21.54%)

District 3

Incumbent Lynn Hurtak (13,362 votes, 42.52%)

K.J. Allen (1,648 votes, 5.24%)

Janet Cruz (12,182 votes, 38.76%)

George Feshev (2,999 votes, 9.54%)

Jose Vazquez (1,237 votes, 3.94%)

District 4

Incumbent Bill Carlson (8,114 votes, 59.30%)

Blake Casper (5,569 votes, 40.70%)

District 5

Incumbent Orlando Gudes (2,538 votes, 48.86%)

Gwendolyn Henderson (2,613 votes, 50.31%)

Write-in (43 votes, 0.83%)

District 6

Incumbent Charlie Miranda (4,028 votes, 49.39%)

Tyler Barrett (632 votes, 7.75%)

Rick Fifer (981 votes, 12.03%)

Nicole Payne (753 votes, 9.23%)

Hoyt Prindle (1,761 votes, 21.59%)

Based on the results, races for City Council District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 6 will move to a runoff.

The runoff election will be held on April 25.

Proposed amendments to the City Charter

Question 1: City council to create standing boards

Yes (14,314 votes, 46.21%)

No (16,659 votes, 53.79%)

Question 2: Nominations for city department heads

Yes (17,106 votes, 55.08%)

No (13,953 votes, 44.92%)

Question 3: Revising term limits for city council

Yes (17,400 votes, 55.73%)

No (13,821 votes, 44.27%)

Question 4: The Charter Review Commission

Yes (17,243 votes, 55.73%)

No (13,698 votes, 44.27%)

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office said the results will be certified on March 9 at 5 p.m.

