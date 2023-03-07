‘Will Trent’ Isn’t New Tonight — When Will the Show Return?

We have bad news for ABC ‘s Will Trent fans — the new drama series, based on the book series by Karin Slaughter, is going on a short hiatus. So that means a new episode of Will Trent won’t air tonight, March 7, on ABC.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ isn’t new tonight, March 7

Will Trent Season 1 isn’t on tonight because the show is taking a small break following the airing of episode 8 on Feb. 28. The next hour, episode 9, won’t debut until Tuesday, March 21.

Episode 8, “Two Hundred Dollars and a Bus Pass,” featured Will and his partner, Faith Mitchell , working a case that hit a little too close to home for Will. A college student named Alison, who grew up in the foster system, was found dead in a lake near the school. Police assumed she killed herself, especially since they found a suicide note nearby. But Will quickly uncovered the truth at the crime scene — Alison was murdered.

While investigating Alison’s death, Will and Faith discovered a new drug being sold to students. The pills, which helped people focus, originated from a trial with med students. Alison’s ex-boyfriend, Jason, was one of the research assistants working on the trial. And Will and Faith later found him dead following the mysterious stabbing of another assistant named Darla.

All signs pointed toward Jason killing Alison, stabbing Darla, and then committing suicide. However, Will wasn’t buying it. After a set-up, Darla revealed herself as the killer, and she even stabbed herself to deflect suspicion off herself. Darla was supplying Alison with drugs so that she could sell them. But when Alison wanted to snitch, Darla killed her and tried to frame Jason.

At the end of Will Trent Season 1 Episode 8, Will, Angie, and Nico toasted Alison during dinner.

Is ‘Will Trent’ canceled?

Only five episodes are left in Will Trent Season 1, which explains why the show is taking a short hiatus and isn’t new tonight, March 7. So the break isn’t a result of ABC canceling Will Trent , especially since the network has yet to make an official decision on the show’s future.

ABC likely wants the Will Trent finale to air in May, so fans will be in for more short breaks as season 1 continues.

For now, the network will air re-runs of previous Will Trent episodes tonight, March 7, and next Tuesday, March 14, as we await the premiere of episode 9.

Related

‘Will Trent’: Who Is Jake McLaughlin? Where You’ve Seen Him in Movies and TV Shows

‘Will Trent’ Episode 9 will premiere in a couple of weeks from tonight

Will and Faith need to stop splitting up in Will Trent Season 1. The next episode, “Manhunt,” will feature the kidnapping of another GBI agent, but this time, Faith’s life is in danger.

The synopsis for “Manhunt” reads, “When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.”

Will Trent Season 1 Episode 9, “Manhunt,” airs Tuesday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The network is airing a re-run of Will Trent Season 1 Episode Episode 4, “My Stupid Detective Brain,” tonight, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET, and episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” at 10 p.m. ET. And Will Trent Season 1 Episode 5, “The Look Out,” will air again on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .