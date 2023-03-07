Three Wolverines Earn Postseason Honors

Three members of the University of Michigan Basketball team were honored with All-Big Ten postseason accolades on Tuesday.

Three members of the University of Michigan Basketball team were honored with All-Big Ten postseason accolades on Tuesday - Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, and Jett Howard.

Dickinson earned second team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and first team All-Big Ten honors by the media. He was Michigan's leading scorer averaging 18.2 ppg, while also leading the team in rebounds (9.0 per game) making him just the fourth Wolverine in program history to accomplish the feat in multiple seasons. Dickinson had 28 double-figure scoring games this season, including 12 games with 20-plus points and three games of 30-plus.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin earned third team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. In his second year as a Wolverine, Bufkin averaged 13.9 points per game and notched a career-high 28 points against Wisconsin (Feb. 26). Bufkin also leads the Wolverines with 40 steals, while averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Freshman guard Jett Howard earned third team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. Howard scored double-figures in 23 games during the regular season, and is the second leading scorer on the team averaging 14.5 points per game. Howard currently has 76 three-pointers on the season, needing just five more to set the U-M freshman record currently held by Nik Stauskas (80, 2012-13).

Here's a look at the full list of honors below:

As selected by the coaches

FIRST TEAM

Terrence Shannon, Jr. (Illinois)

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS (Indiana)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

ZACH EDEY (Purdue)

SECOND TEAM

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Derrick Walker (Nebraska)

Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

THIRD TEAM

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Connor Essegian (Wisconsin)

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Edey (Purdue)

Zach Edey (Purdue) DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Audige (Northwestern) & Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Chase Audige (Northwestern) & Caleb McConnell (Rutgers) SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

Payton Sandfort (Iowa) COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Collins (Northwestern)

Chris Collins (Northwestern) FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana) HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Lowery (Northwestern)

SPORTSMANSHIP HONOREES

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Miller Kopp (Indiana)

Patrick McCaffery (Iowa)

Patrick Emilien (Maryland)

Joey Baker (Michigan)

Jaden Akins (Michigan State)

Ta'lon Cooper (Minnesota)

Robbie Beran (Northwestern)

Sam Griesel (Nebraska)

Sean McNeil (Ohio State)

Camren Wynter (Penn State)

Matt Frost (Purdue)

Mawot Mag (Rutgers)

Isaac Lindsey (Wisconsin)

All-Big Ten Honors & Awards

As selected by the media

FIRST TEAM

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

ZACH EDEY (Purdue)

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS (Indiana)

KRIS MURRAY (Iowa)

JALEN PICKETT (Penn State)

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Terrence Shannon, Jr. (Illinois)

Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

THIRD TEAM

Chase Audige (Northwestern)

A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State)

Matthew Mayer (Illinois)

Filip Rebraca (Iowa)

Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

HONORABLE MENTION

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

Andrew Funk (Penn State)

Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)

Hakim Hart (Maryland)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Jett Howard (Michigan)

Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Connor McCaffery (Iowa)

Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Paul Mulcahy (Rutgers)

Tony Perkins (Iowa)

Julian Reese (Maryland)

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Cam Spencer (Rutgers)

Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

Derrick Walker (Nebraska)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Edey (Purdue)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Collins (Northwestern)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)