Silver Spring Township, PA
PennLive.com

A special thank you to Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor,

5 days ago
Thank you, Board of Supervisors of Silver Spring Township, for your outstanding leadership and vision in destroying our beloved township. Your decisions have been masterful...
