Thunder vs. Warriors Full Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the OKC Thunder

After their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors are in Oklahoma to face the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. Steph Curry will once again be available, as he made his injury return against the Lakers on Sunday. While Curry will play, the Warriors do still have injuries to report, as Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Ryan Rollins remain out.

Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green are also listed on the injury report for Golden State, but both players are probable to play. Iguodala is listed on the injury report for hip soreness, and Green is listed for hand soreness. Both players are expected to play for the Warriors.

For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again be available after he recently made his return to the lineup. Kenrich Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Aleksej Pokusevski are all out, and Jalen Williams is listed as questionable with a wrist sprain.

This is a big game for both the Warriors and the Thunder, as Golden State is looking to remain out of the play-in, while OKC is looking to climb their way back into the play-in. The bottom of the Western Conference has been tight for a long time, and it remains heavily contested as the calendar turns to March. With both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry available for this game, it should be a good one between two Western Conference teams with a lot to play for.

