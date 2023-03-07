Sheriff announces public funeral plans for deputy who died after training exercise

EVANSVILLE — Dozens of law enforcement officers and community members gathered Tuesday to announce funeral plans for Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Anthony Hacker, who died last week following a training exercise.

The funeral, which is scheduled to take place Thursday and run from morning to evening, will include an escorted procession from Boone Funeral Home to Christian Fellowship Church at 4100 Millersburg Road in Evansville. Hacker and his escort are expected to arrive at the church about 9:15 a.m.

The proceedings will be one of the largest law enforcement funerals in Evansville in recent years, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson encouraged members of the public to observe the procession and attend the funeral.

The sheriff’s office will release the precise route of the procession Tuesday afternoon.

Hacker, 33, is survived by his wife of 13 years, Kourtney Hacker, and four children. He joined the sheriff’s office in December and was undergoing basic training March 2 when he became ill, lost consciousness and died, according to Robinson.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all flags in Vanderburgh County to be flown at half staff in honor of Hacker.

Danny Overley, chairman of the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police's memorial division, said law enforcement agencies from across the state will take part in the funeral. After Hacker’s casket is escorted to Christian Fellowship Church, his family will have one hour of private time from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Public proceedings inside the church are expected to begin around 11 a.m. with the honor guard and casket guard making their way on stage for the flag presentation. Public visitation is scheduled to begin after the presentation and will run through the afternoon.

Robinson said “we won’t be turning anyone away,” and they expect the church to be filled to capacity.

The funeral service itself is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will include a salute from Hacker’s fellow recruits. Following the indoor ceremony, the proceedings will move outside where officers will conduct a 21-gun salute, Overley said.

