Historic season for Pontiac ends just short of the finals

SPRINGFIELD — Anything anyone does is history. The significance of it depends on how often that something takes place. For Pontiac, the 2022-23 boys' basketball season holds great significance because what was accomplished had only been done two other times in school history.

The Indians won a sectional title for just the third time, and putting that into perspective, not only were none of the players on this year's team not around the last time the Tribe played in the supersectional, their parents weren't either.

Pontiac's historical season came to an end Monday night as Illini Prairie Conference rival Central Catholic posted a 67-53 victory in the Class 2A Springfield Supersectional at the Bank of Springfield Center.

This ended the Tribe's campaign at 27-7. BCC (25-11) advanced to the final four and a semifinal matchup with seventh-ranked Rockridge at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday.

“I'm so proud of these guys and what they've accomplished,” PTHS head coach Matt Kelley said afterward. “It's not fun when you go out, but these guys have given so much to not only the program but to Pontiac on this run.

“I'm just really, really thankful, especially to those four seniors, this being their last game, for what they've done. From where we were to where we are now is night and day.”

That is true. This season has been a culmination of hard work by a group of young men who have bought into the system of the guy whose first season was the COVID campaign.

“My first year we went 2-11 and now we're playing in a supersectional and the eighth-ranked team in state,” Kelley said. “I'm just so happy these seniors bought in to what we were trying to do and they put us on this path. We're hopefully going forward.”

On paper, the Indians will be moving forward. Four juniors were starters this season, with three of them being starters as sophomores. Although they didn't as much as they might have liked, the deep bench consisted of four sophomores and a freshman. They are the building blocks for the future and all got to spend time on the floor Monday.

“We hope the program, as a whole, is going to keep going and we're going to be in these games for a long time,” Kelley said. “These seniors helped do that and, the junior class next year as seniors, will hopefully will keep this process going.”

Continued success will depend on learning from experience. Such was illustrated on the BOS Center floor by Central Catholic. The Saints had been there before, losing to fellow IPC member Monticello in last year's supersectional at the same venue.

BCC head coach Jason Welch seemed to have a game plan of getting the ball inside in an effort to help open things up on the perimeter for his star player. It worked as Colin Hayes scored inside on the first shot of the game.

Michael Kuska, the Tribe's quick guard who excels in revving up the PTHS engine, answered at the other end with a baseline score. This made it 2-2. It was the last time Pontiac would be at least even with the Saints.

Cole Certa, the star for BCC, nailed a 3-pointer to make it 5-2 with 6:27 to go in the first period. The Saints led the rest of the way.

Certa and Hayes combined for all of Central's first-quarter points as they built a 17-11 advantage.

The thing is, BCC could not shake the Indians. Pontiac kept the game close until the end.

A huge play for the Tribe came in the second period when Riley Weber hit a 3-pointer and was fouled on the play. Adding the free throw to complete the four-point play, Weber brought the Indians to within two, at 21-19.

But Pontiac couldn't hit that shot to tie or take the lead. The Saints came back to Hayes, who scored inside and assisted on a layup as the lead bounced back to 25-19 with 2½ minutes to go in the first half.

“We definitely wanted to get the ball to Hayes,” Welch said of involving his big man.

Hayes' assist went to Trey Eller, who got hot in the third period. Eller buried three triples in the period, the last making it a 42-30 game with 4:19 remaining in the quarter.

But Pontiac was still battling. It was just having trouble making shots at the right moment.

“They got into us a little bit more defensively. They contested a little better our shots and we struggled shooting the ball,” Kelley said. “When we were trying to make a comeback we got a little tired at the end. We just couldn't get over that final hump to get it tied up.”

Kuska converted a three-point play, Weber hit a free throw and Henry Brummel canned two tosses the Tribe cut the deficit in half. Barnett countered a BCC score with a 15-footer as the Indians entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-38.

Barnett scored again to make it 44-40 30 seconds into the last stanza. But Chase Fischer came up with a loose ball under the basket and laid it in. He was fouled on the play and added the charity toss to make it 47-40. Pontiac got no closer than a seven-point difference the rest of the way.

“We cut it to four and we just could not (get closer),” Kelley said. “All season long we hit that key shot, that big shot, and it just did not come tonight.”

And so it ended with the Saints winning and moving on. Moving on is what the Indians will be looking to do, as well.

Bauman led Pontiac with 18 points and Weber added 11. Barnett, Brummel and Kuska each scored 8 points. Weber and Barnett collected 7 rebounds apiece as the Indians were outrebounded 30-21.

It was a clean game from the standpoint of keeping control of the ball.The two teams combined for just 11 turnovers.

Certa led BCC with 26 points while Hayes finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Eller threw in 13 points.

“Matt's s dear friend of mine and he does a great job with this program and I couldn't be more proud of him and what they do,” Welch said. “I've been on the other end, it wasn't their day.

“That doesn't mean they're not a good team, they're a great team. We were very fortunate. We made a few plays, that's what it came down to.”

A season that included second-place finishes at Ottawa and Hall, as well as winning a first-round Pontiac Holiday Tournament game added to the Tribe's experience this season.

“Even early in the year when we were losing those championship games, I said, 'just keep putting yourself in that position because it will pay off later,'” Kelley added. “Hopefully, this is an experience for those younger guys, too.”

The success of this year means that, to the school and its fans, this team was quite successful and learned quite a lot about what it takes to win.

“I said, 'when we walk out of here, we walk with our heads high up. It stings right now, but as you get older, and as you look back at the season and all you accomplished. Just think about where you were and to where you are now, sitting in this place. You'll be very, very proud,'” Kelley said.