Penn's Marcus Burton named NIC MVP and Al Rhodes coach of the year

The Penn boys basketball program swept top honors in the Northern Indiana Conference for the 2022-23 campaign.

Kingsmen star senior Markus Burton was named NIC MVP, while his coach Al Rhodes was honored as the NIC Coach of the Year.

Burton, a Notre Dame recruit, is the state's leading scorer at 30 ppg. and has led the Class 4A No. 2 Kingsmen to a 26-1 record. Burton, who led Penn to the NIC title at 11-0, helped the Kin gsmen win the Class 4A Elkhart Sectional title Monday night with a game-high 37 points. He now has 2,182 career points, good for 30th in state history.

4A at LaPorte: Mishawaka claims first sectional title since 1986

Rhodes, a Hall of Famer, is the state's third winningest current coach with his 691 wins. Rhodes, who won a state title at Warsaw, is in his 42nd season, including his 15th at his alma mater Penn. He has guided Penn to a 50-4 mark the past two seasonx with two NIC crowns and a pair of 4A sectional titles. His current Penn team, which starts five seniors, leads the state in both scoring and average margin of victory.

The NIC first-team also features seniors Deaglan Sullivan and Darreon Thornton of Marian, senior Marcus Northern of Washington, senior Brycen Hannah of John Glenn, senior Aimeer Harris of Clay and sophomore Chase Konieczny of Saint Joseph.

The All-NIC second team includes seniors Jackson Price of Marian, Joe Smith and Joey Garwood of Penn, Brittain Vann of Adams, along with junior Jayce Lee of Saint Joseph, sophomore Marvin Schindler of Riley and freshman Steven Reynolds of Washington.

The honorable mention list includes senior Baylor Orcutt of Bremen, Gavin Gonzalez of New Prairie, Jacob Windy of Elkhart, Josh Gatete of Penn, Terrence Reid of Washington and Noah Dreibelbeis of John Glenn. Also named honorable mention were juniors Bishop Williams of Jimtown, Zion Rhoades of Marian and Mancell Hill of Riley.

Penn won the overall NIC title at 11-0. Marian was second at 10-1, followed by Washington (7-3), Riley (7-3), Saint Joseph (7-4), John Glenn (6-5), Elkhart (5-6), New Prairie (4-7), Clay (4-7), Adams (3-8), Jimtown (1-10) and Bremen (0-11).

Penn also won the NIC East-West Division title at 5-0.

Washington and Riley were declared co-champions of the NIC North-South Division. Riley was 4-0 and Washington 3-1 within the division. Their NIC game, which was halted at halftime due to a fight in the stands, was cancelled and declared a no contest by the NIC Board of Control. The board then decided to name both teams as co-champions of their division.

Penn, Washington and John Glenn all won sectional titles. Penn won the 4A title at Elkhart, while Washington won the 3A title at Jimtown and Glenn claimed the 3A crown at Knox. All three will play in regional title games this Saturday with Washington facing Glenn at Washington and Penn facing Chesterton at Michigan City.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Penn's Marcus Burton named NIC MVP and Al Rhodes coach of the year