2023 Girls’ Sweet 16: A glance at every team and predictions for who could win it all

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 state basketball tournament begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

All the bracket slots have been filled. Who made it through? Here’s a glance at all 16 region champions, who they’ve beaten, who’s beaten them, plus my predictions for what will happen this week.

1ST REGION: MCCRACKEN COUNTY

Record: 32-2.

Head coach: Scott Sivills Jr.

Leading scorers (ppg): Destiny Thomas 18.4; Claire Johnson, 17; Mikee Buchanan 12.8.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Thomas, 5.9.

Notable wins: Henderson County, 53-49, Dec. 2; Bowling Green, 59-55, Dec. 10 and 65-62 OT, Dec. 28; Corbin, 79-40, Dec. 21; George Rogers Clark, 62-44, Jan. 21.

Notable losses: Covington Holy Cross, 85-70, Dec. 19; Ryle, 63-60, Dec. 28.

Win streak: 19, dating to Dec. 29.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 5.

Sweet 16 history: This is McCracken’s second appearance. The Mustangs lost their first-round game last year.

First-round opponent: Bethlehem (28-7) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: McCracken and Bethlehem have never met.

2ND REGION: HENDERSON COUNTY

Record: 26-4.

Head coach: Jeff Haile.

Leading scorers (ppg): Jarie Thomas, 14.1; Graci Risley, 12.9.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Thomas, 8.2.

Notable wins: Southwestern, 61-41, Jan. 7; Bowling Green, 67-52, Jan. 14.

Notable losses: McCracken County, 85-70, Dec. 2; Christian Academy-Louisville, 65-55, Jan. 24.

Win streak: 12, dating to Jan. 28.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 15.

Sweet 16 history: 19th appearance and fifth straight. Lost in last year’s first round.

First-round opponent: Simon Kenton (19-14) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: The Colonels and Pioneers have not met since the KHSAA began keeping records online in 1998.

3RD REGION: OWENSBORO CATHOLIC

Record: 25-9.

Head coach: Michael Robertson.

Leading scorers (ppg): Hailee Johnson, 12.9; Karmin Riley, 10.5.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Aubrey Randolph, 4.7.

Notable wins: Corbin, 66-62, Dec. 19; Covington Holy Cross, 50-47 OT, Dec. 21; Southwestern, 46-43, Jan. 21.

Notable losses: McCracken County, 67-50, Jan. 14; North Laurel, 50-45, Jan. 28; Henderson County, 65-54, Feb. 13.

Win streak: Seven, dating to Feb. 16.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: This is the Aces’ ninth appearance and first since the COVID-19 canceled event in 2020.

First-round opponent: Bowling Green (24-10) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Aces lost to Bowling Green 55-54 in a Breckinridge County showcase on Feb. 11.

4TH REGION: BOWLING GREEN

Record: 24-10.

Head coach: Calvin Head.

Leading scorers (ppg): Meadow Tisdale, 13.3; Tanaya Bailey, 10.9; Saniyah Shelton 10.1.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Tisdale, 7.4.

Notable wins: Bethlehem, 68-57, Dec. 19; Pikeville, 54-37, Dec. 20; Ryle, 56-46, Dec. 21; Corbin, 55-42, Jan. 28.

Notable losses: McCracken County, 59-55, Dec. 10 and 65-52 OT, Dec. 28; Manual, 54-47, Dec. 22, Cooper, 45-34, Jan. 21; Sacred Heart, 75-47, Feb. 4; Bethlehem, 69-58, Feb. 10.

Win streak: Seven, dating to Feb. 11.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 7.

Sweet 16 history: 10th appearance and fourth straight; reached quarterfinals last year.

First-round opponent: Owensboro Catholic (25-9) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Purples beat Owensboro Catholic 55-54 in a Breckinridge County showcase on Feb. 11.

5TH REGION: BETHLEHEM

Record: 28-7.

Head coach: Jason Clark.

Leading scorers (ppg): Emma Filiatreau, 17.8; Carlie Thurmond, 17.2; Tessa Miles 12.1; Ashlyn Miles 12.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Filiatreau, 10.4.

Notable wins: Bowling Green, 69-58, Feb. 10; Meade County, 68-65, Feb. 14.

Notable losses: Bowling Green, 68-57, Dec. 19; Corbin, 68-56, Dec. 22; Covington Holy Cross, 65-61, Jan. 29.

Win streak: 11, dating to Jan. 29.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 16.

Sweet 16 history: Fourth appearance and third straight.

First-round opponent: McCracken County (32-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: The Banshees and Mustangs have never met.

Record: 24-9.

Head coach: Nick Cann.

Leading scorers (ppg): Leah Macy 24.5; Alyssa Murphy 13.4; Emma Barnett, 10.4.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Macy 12.9.

Notable wins: George Rogers Clark, 65-53, Dec. 3; Frederick Douglass, 75-49, Dec. 18; Southwestern, 69-64, Dec. 20.

Notable losses: Manual, 55-37, Dec. 6; George Rogers Clark, 66-59, Dec. 19; Sacred Heart, 85-41, Feb 12.

Win streak: Six, dating to Feb. 13.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 3.

Sweet 16 history: Twelfth appearance and first since 2019. Two-time champion (1992, 2010); Two-time runner-up (1982, 2018).

First-round opponent: Cooper (29-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: Mercy lost to Cooper 67-64 in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Jan. 27.

Two-time defending state champion Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville is favored to make it three in a row when the Girls’ Sweet 16 tips off Wednesday in Rupp Arena. Ryan C. Hermen/rhermens@herald-leader.com

7TH REGION: SACRED HEART

Record: 32-3.

Head coach: Donna Moir.

Leading scorers (ppg): ZaKiyah Johnson, 22.3; Reagan Bender, 14.8; Angelina Pelayo, 11.6.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Johnson, 8.2.

Notable wins: Southwestern, 74-33, Nov. 28; Cooper, 52-40, Dec. 9; Frederick Douglass, 60-50, Dec. 29; Meade County, 77-59, Jan. 4; Bowling Green, 75-47, Feb. 4; George Rogers Clark, 54-53, Feb. 7; Mercy, 85-41, Feb. 12.

Notable losses: The Valkyries have no losses in Kentucky. Their three losses have come to nationally ranked teams , No. 6 La Jolla Country Day (Calif.), No. 9 Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) and No. 11 Incarnate Word (Mo.). Sacred Heart is ranked No. 12 nationally.

Win streak: 15, dating to Jan. 24.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 1.

Sweet 16 history: Two-time defending champions. Eleventh appearance and fourth straight; also state titles in 1976, 2002, 2003, 2004.

First-round opponent: Lawrence County (30-5) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Valkyries and Bulldogs have not met since the KHSAA began keeping records online in 1998.

Record: 19-14.

Head coach: Brenden Stowers.

Leading scorers (ppg): Brynli Pernell, 11.6; Anna Kelch, 8.6.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Haylie Webb, 5.9.

Notable wins: Ryle, 67-52, Nov. 30; Notre Dame, 49-47, Jan. 6, Montgomery County, 73-50, Jan. 30.

Notable losses: Anderson County, 71-46, Jan. 28; Cooper, 69-46, Feb. 2.

Win streak: Three, dating to Feb. 27.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: Sixth appearance, the last in 2018.

First-round opponent: Henderson County (26-4) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: The Pioneers and Colonels have not met since the KHSAA began keeping records online in 1998.

9TH REGION: COOPER

Record: 29-3.

Head coach: Justin Holthaus.

Leading scorers (ppg): Whitney Lind, 16.1; Liz Freihofer, 10.1.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Lind, 6.9.

Notable wins: Bowling Green, 45-34, Jan. 21; Frederick Douglass, 68-56, Feb. 10.

Notable losses: Sacred Heart, 52-40, Dec. 9; Manual, 53-42, Jan. 28.

Win streak: 12, dating to Jan. 31.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 4.

Sweet 16 history: Second state tournament appearance; reached state semis last season.

First-round opponent: Mercy (24-9) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: Cooper defeated Mercy 67-64 in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Jan. 27.

Sophomore Ciara Byars (3) leads George Rogers Clark in scoring at 18.2 points per game. The Cardinals were eliminated by eventual state champion Sacred Heart in last year’s Sweet 16 quarterfinals, 59-40, but lost to the Valkyries by only a point, 54-53, when the teams met this season in Winchester on Feb. 7. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

10TH REGION: GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Record: 26-7.

Head coach: Robbie Graham.

Leading scorers (ppg): Ciara Byars, 18.2; Brianna Byars, 14.5.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Ciara Byars, 8.7.

Notable wins: Mercy, 66-59, Dec. 19; Manual, 75-64, Jan. 14..

Notable losses: Mercy, 65-53, Dec. 3; Frederick Douglass, 73-66, Jan. 18; McCracken County, 62-44, Jan. 21; Sacred Heart, 54-53, Feb. 7.

Win streak: Nine, dating to Feb. 10.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 2.

Sweet 16 history: 15th appearance and sixth in the last seven years.

First-round opponent: Mercer County (21-13) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: George Rogers Clark won 54-48 at Mercer County on Feb. 3.

Record: 24-8.

Head coach: Daryl Moberly.

Leading scorers (ppg): Niah Rhodes, 17.9; Jermyra Christian, 15.5; Ayanna Darrington, 12.7.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Darrington, 10.9.

Notable wins: Christian Academy-Louisville, 78-54, Dec. 20; George Rogers Clark, 73-66, Jan. 18.

Notable losses: Mercy, 75-49, Dec. 18; Sacred Heart, 60-50, Dec. 29; Cooper, 68-56, Feb. 10.

Win streak: Seven, dating to Feb. 13.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: First appearance.

First-round opponent: North Laurel (29-6) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Broncos lost to the visiting Jaguars 66-53 on Jan. 21.

12TH REGION: MERCER COUNTY

Record: 21-13.

Head coach: Hayley Spivey.

Leading scorers (ppg): Anna Drakeford, 16.7; Teigh Yeast, 13.2.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Drakeford, 5.7.

Notable wins: Anderson County, 43-27, Jan. 3; Southwestern, 55-42 on Feb. 16 and 53-52, March 4.

Notable losses: Mercy, 57-54, Nov. 28; Bethlehem, 76-51, Dec. 20; North Laurel, 64-49, Feb. 6.

Win streak: Eight, dating to Feb. 10.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 13.

Sweet 16 history: Sixth appearance and first since winning its back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

First-round opponent: George Rogers Clark (26-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Titans fell to visiting George Rogers Clark 54-48 on Feb. 3.

13TH REGION: NORTH LAUREL

Record: 29-6.

Head coach: Eddie Mahan Jr.

Leading scorers (ppg): Emily Sizemore, 16.8; Brooke Nichelson, 14.2; Chloe McKnight, 13.3.

Leading rebounder (rpg): McKnight, 8.1.

Notable wins: Owensboro Catholic, 50-45, Jan. 28; Mercer County, 64-49, Feb. 6; Southwestern, 78-56, Feb. 14.

Notable losses: Manual, 73-60, Dec. 3; Notre Dame, 56-54, Jan. 14; Ryle, 56-54, Feb. 11.

Win streak: Seven, dating to Feb. 14.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: Second appearance. The first came in 2019.

First-round opponent: Frederick Douglass (24-8) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: The Jaguars won 66-53 at Douglass on Jan. 21.

14TH REGION: KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL

Record: 23-9.

Head coach: Justin Amburgey.

Leading scorers (ppg): Kylie Gayheart, 17.6; Presley Fletcher, 9.4.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Faith Pollard, 7.0.

Notable wins: Defeated defending region champ Letcher County Central four times, including a 53-49 win for the region title Sunday.

Notable losses: Pikeville, 74-38, Feb. 13.

Win streak: Six, dating to Feb. 17.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: Eighth appearance, the last in 2021.

First-round opponent: Ashland Blazer (25-7) at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Prior meeting: Last met in 2008, a 70-52 loss for the Patriots.

15TH REGION: LAWRENCE COUNTY

Record: 30-5.

Head coach: Melinda Feltner.

Leading scorers (ppg): Kensley Feltner, 29.3; Sophie Adkins, 12.2.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Feltner, 9.4.

Notable wins: Anderson County, 50-46, Jan. 21; Pikeville, 50-49, Sunday.

Notable losses: Frederick Douglass, 90-61, Dec. 17; Pikeville, 68-53, Jan. 31.

Win streak: 13, dating to Feb. 1.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: Unranked.

Sweet 16 history: First appearance.

First-round opponent: Sacred Heart (32-3) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: This will be the first meeting between these programs, according to KHSAA data.

16TH REGION: ASHLAND BLAZER

Record: 25-7.

Head coach: Stacy Davis.

Leading scorers (ppg): Kenleigh Woods, 18.8; Ella Sellars, 16.7; Jaidyn Gulley, 11.3.

Leading rebounder (rpg): Gulley, 6.9.

Notable wins: Montgomery County, 74-66, Feb. 13; Rowan County, 71-61, Feb. 27; Boyd County, 67-50, Sunday.

Notable losses: Pikeville, 55-49, Dec. 3; Franklin County, 80-73, Dec. 21; Covington Holy Cross, 58-47, Jan. 14.

Win streak: Three, dating to Feb. 27.

Herald-Leader preseason rank: No. 25.

Sweet 16 history: Eighteenth appearance, the last coming in 2015. Five-time state champion (1921-24, 1928-29).

First-round opponent: Knott County Central (23-9) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior meeting: Last met in 2008, a 70-52 win for the Kittens.

Elite Eight: Bowling Green; Sacred Heart, George Rogers Clark, Frederick Douglass, Ashland Blazer, McCracken County, Cooper, Henderson County.

Final Four: Sacred Heart, George Rogers Clark, McCracken County, Cooper.

Title game: Sacred Heart, Cooper.

Champion: Sacred Heart.

@HLpreps 2023 postseason record: In my postseason preview , I correctly picked 10 of the 16 region title winners. Of my misses, I named Owensboro Catholic, Mercer County, Knott County Central, Lawrence County and Ashland Blazer as contenders. I whiffed on Simon Kenton.

2023 Girls’ Sweet 16

What: Sixteen-team tournament to decide Kentucky’s high school basketball state champion.

When: Wednesday through Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena

Tickets: Tickets available for purchase at KHSAA.org .

At Rupp Arena

Wednesday’s first-round games

11 a.m.: Owensboro Catholic (25-9) vs. Bowling Green (24-10)

1:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart (32-3) vs. Lawrence County (30-5)

6 p.m.: George Rogers Clark (26-7) vs. Mercer County (21-13)

8:30 p.m.: Frederick Douglass (24-8) vs. North Laurel (29-6)

Thursday’s first-round games

11 a.m.: Knott County Central (23-9) vs. Ashland Blazer (25-7)

1:30 p.m.: McCracken County (32-2) vs. Bethlehem (28-7)

6 p.m.: Mercy (24-9) vs. Cooper (29-3)

8:30 p.m.: Henderson County (26-4) vs. Simon Kenton (19-14)

Friday’s quarterfinals

11 a.m.: Owensboro Catholic-Bowling Green winner vs. Sacred Heart-Lawrence County winner

1:30 p.m.: George Rogers Clark-Mercer County winner vs. Frederick Douglass-North Laurel winner

6 p.m.: Knott County Central-Ashland Blazer winner vs. McCracken County-Bethlehem winner

8:30 p.m.: Mercy-Cooper winner vs. Henderson County-Simon Kenton winner

Saturday’s games

11 a.m.: Semifinal 1: Winners of Friday’s morning session

1:30 p.m.: Semifinal 2: Winners of Friday’s evening session

7 p.m.: Championship

CANTRALL RATINGS

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State rankings for teams in the Girls’ Sweet 16:

1. Sacred Heart, 91.8

2. Cooper, 86.9

3. McCracken County, 86.6

4. George Rogers Clark, 86.2

5. Mercy, 84.7

6. Bowling Green, 82.3

7. Henderson County, 81.4

8. Bethlehem, 80.9

9. Frederick Douglass, 79.5

10. Owensboro Catholic, 78.8

11. North Laurel, 77.8

12. Mercer County, 75.9

13. Ashland Blazer, 75.7

14. Lawrence County, 73.6

15. Simon Kenton, 70.0

16. Knott County Central, 61.5

