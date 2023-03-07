Stray of the Day: Meet Lola

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day: Lola.

A one-to-two-year-old female red Labrador mix, Lola was found at the intersection of West 4th Street and Villa Avenue.

The Shelter says she’s a sweet girl who gets along well with other dogs, as well as kids and cats. Lola is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

