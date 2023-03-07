Moving M-119 off Main Street: Harbor Springs wants to hear your feedback

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs City Council is looking for public input regarding a request from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to move M-119's route.

The proposed route would have M-119 travel through Lake Street instead of along West Bluff Drive and into Main Street.

To hear community questions and feedback, the city is hosting a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at city hall.

The meeting is being held for staff members so they can hear what the community is thinking. Information from the meeting, along with reviewing survey results, other meeting comments and input from the planning commission and downtown development authority will be taken into consideration before the city issues a response to MDOT.

During the Feb. 20 city council meeting, city manager Victor Sinadinoski said realistically, the biggest change is the jurisdiction of who runs what road. If the change is approved, MDOT will have more control over Lake Street.

By switching the highway off Main Street, the city would benefit from having more control over the traffic and speeds though the downtown area, as well as allowing more visibility for uptown parks. However, the switch would hurt the city by losing some control over the speeds and traffic on Lake Street. Additionally, on the current route, the drainage along M-119 is outdated — if the switch is made, fixing the drainage up will become the city’s responsibility.

During Monday’s city council meeting, residents said they disapproved of the idea of moving M-119 through a residential neighborhood.

“I greatly resent that MDOT is trying to throw their financial responsibility on this city by not trying to keep that as 119 and not being financially responsible for it,” one resident said during public comment.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 20.

