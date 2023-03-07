Piqua man arrested after drug trafficking investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man was arrested in February after deputies found hundreds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. Possible changes coming to Ohio’s medical marijuana program and not everyone is pleased
According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were working on a drug trafficking investigation on February 22 when they performed a traffic stop in Piqua.
The driver and target of the investigation, 51-year-old Randy L. Harper, was found to be in possession of 250 fentanyl pills.
Harper was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, a first-degree felony. He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail.
