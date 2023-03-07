Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

2021 No. 1 draft pick Henry Davis among Pirates' 1st spring training cuts

By Kevin Gorman,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488OAe_0lAgV88a00

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ first day of cuts in spring training included catcher Henry Davis, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Pirates reassigned Davis and outfielders Matt Gorski and Lolo Sanchez to their minor league camp Tuesday afternoon, following their 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park.

The Pirates reassigned first baseman Malcom Nunez, shortstop Liover Peguero and right-handed pitchers Kyle Nicolas and Jared Jones earlier in the day.

There are now 59 players in major league camp (31 pitchers, 28 position players).

Davis batted .167 (1 for 6) but drew three walks, scored four runs, had two RBIs, two stolen bases and two strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games.

Sanchez batted .222 (2 for 9) and scored two runs, including a solo home run against the Blue Jays.

Gorski hit .167 (1 for 6) with one RBI and had four strikeouts.

Nunez was 1 for 8 (.125) with one run and two strikeouts in Grapefruit League play, while Peguero batted .286 (4 for 14) with four RBIs, one run scored and one stolen base.

Nicolas and Jones both had a pair of strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pirates closer David Bednar shines as USA beats Great Britain in World Baseball Classic
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Pirates send minor league RHP Ricky DeVito to Rangers to complete trade for Mark Mathias
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pirates OF Canaan Smith-Njigba showed resolve in recovery, now wants to flash power
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Phillies Release Injury Update on Andrew Painter
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Macy’s Anchor; Mall is Permanently Closing as Owners Plan Housing, Office Space
Gaithersburg, MD12 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH24 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY12 days ago
This County Has The Most Covered Bridges in Pennsylvania: Here's Where to Find Them, and What They're Also Known As
Lancaster, PA4 days ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Pittsburgh Football Hall of Famer who helped build Steelers into Super Bowl champs has died
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgher to take business outside city after officials deny his plans for Homewood
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pirates Promotions: Three players worthy of call-up to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
High school roundup for March 10, 2023: Uniontown boys knock off District 3 champs
Uniontown, PA1 day ago
Eagles Make Important Decision On Star Defensive Lineman
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Steelers Front Office Seems To Be Particularly Interested In One Offensive Tackle With Enormous Size, Potential
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Minor league report: Penguins' losing streak reaches 3
Wilkes-barre, PA18 hours ago
Minor league report: Struggles continue for Penguins, Nailers
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
A-K Valley athletes of the week: Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst, Freeport’s Julia Cummings
Freeport, PA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy