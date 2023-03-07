2021 No. 1 draft pick Henry Davis among Pirates' 1st spring training cuts

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ first day of cuts in spring training included catcher Henry Davis, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Pirates reassigned Davis and outfielders Matt Gorski and Lolo Sanchez to their minor league camp Tuesday afternoon, following their 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park.

The Pirates reassigned first baseman Malcom Nunez, shortstop Liover Peguero and right-handed pitchers Kyle Nicolas and Jared Jones earlier in the day.

There are now 59 players in major league camp (31 pitchers, 28 position players).

Davis batted .167 (1 for 6) but drew three walks, scored four runs, had two RBIs, two stolen bases and two strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games.

Sanchez batted .222 (2 for 9) and scored two runs, including a solo home run against the Blue Jays.

Gorski hit .167 (1 for 6) with one RBI and had four strikeouts.

Nunez was 1 for 8 (.125) with one run and two strikeouts in Grapefruit League play, while Peguero batted .286 (4 for 14) with four RBIs, one run scored and one stolen base.

Nicolas and Jones both had a pair of strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.