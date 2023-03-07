Urbana man gets 17 years for molesting preteen staying in his home

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he molested a child who was a guest in his home will have to spend at least the next 14 years in prison.

Judge Randy Rosenbuam on Monday sentenced Theodore Beranek, 51, who last lived in the 1600 block of East Fairlawn Avenue, to 17 years in prison.

The sentence was three fewer years than what Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink recommended for Beranek and substantially higher than the minimal sentence that defense attorney Tony Bruno of Urbana sought.

Under truth-in-sentencing laws, Beranek must serve at least 85 percent of the time, or about 14.5 years.

He was given credit for 49 days already served.

Beranek pleaded guilty in January to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that on June 11, 2021, he touched the sex organ of a child under the age of 13 who was visiting at his home while he thought the child was sleeping.

As soon as the child’s parents picked him up the next morning, he told them what Beranek had done, and Urbana police were contacted promptly.

Alferink agreed to dismiss a second count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and cap her sentencing recommendation for the man who had no previous criminal convictions at 20 years, instead of the 60 years that he could have received.

Beranek will also have to register as a sex offender.