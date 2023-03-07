Open in App
Hickman County, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Tractor-trailer carrying 30K pounds of wine crashes in Hickman County

By Kelly Broderick,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zLx1_0lAgUe4G00

They say everything happens for a Riesling, but we are sure going to "wine" about this one.

On Tuesday, I-40 East was closed in Hickman County due to a crash with a tractor-trailer hauling 30,000 pounds of wine and a passenger vehicle.

One lane reopened a few hours after the crash, but it seems a lot of wine was lost in the process. Luckily, officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol say there were no reported injuries.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hickman County, TN newsLocal Hickman County, TN
Semi hauling wine rolls, closes interstate in Hickman County
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Traffic Alert: Dump truck loses load after overturning near Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN3 days ago
Drag Racer Kills Army Veteran In Car Crash, Speeding Over 100mph
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Deputies search for driver after man shot, injured in Middle Tennessee road rage incident
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Authorities team up to conduct dozens of traffic stops along dangerous Maury County road
Columbia, TN3 days ago
News in Clarksville: Double murder sentence, changes at Belk, power restored and other top stories this week
Clarksville, TN23 hours ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘We had no chance to say goodbye:’ Family of Humphreys County man killed in Friday’s storm shares memories
Mcewen, TN3 days ago
DUI: Stephen Bohm charged after drinking at Strawberry Alley; muffler in the trunk
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Teen in stable condition after truck strikes tree
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Fort Campbell Soldier Wendy Osias charged with stealing a wig from Strandz by Nicole
Fort Campbell, KY2 days ago
Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Business owner says he bounced back from tornado, pandemic and now a fire
Nashville, TN1 day ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Jeremy Gayer charged with DUI, driving on revoked license
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Tyja Snipe jailed: “I’m not even drunk; I just smoked weed.”
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Suspect In Fatal Crash Held In Henry Co. Jail
Springfield, TN3 days ago
Army veteran and father killed in suspected street racing crash, authorities say
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man Charged After Street Racing Accident Leaves One Dead
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Frustrations with street racing following deadly Clarksville Pike crash
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Witness shares horrific details in street racing crash death
Nashville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy