Tractor-trailer carrying 30K pounds of wine crashes in Hickman County

They say everything happens for a Riesling, but we are sure going to "wine" about this one.

On Tuesday, I-40 East was closed in Hickman County due to a crash with a tractor-trailer hauling 30,000 pounds of wine and a passenger vehicle.

One lane reopened a few hours after the crash, but it seems a lot of wine was lost in the process. Luckily, officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol say there were no reported injuries.

