Open in App
Hatfield, MA
See more from this location?
westernmassnews.com

Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal

By Matt PricePhotojournalist: Rich CraneRyan Trowbridge,

5 days ago
HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s state budget plan goes through. Darryl Williams...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Local businesses possibly affected by launch of mobile sports betting
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Town by Town: Childhood mental health grants, legislative breakfast, internet exchanges
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sunday morning news update
Springfield, MA8 hours ago
UMass analysis: Massachusetts sees warmest winter on record
Amherst, MA3 days ago
Town by Town: T-birds awards a local school, restored mural at Victory Theater, Aging and Enrichment Center
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Getting Answers: increase in illegal gun seizures in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Local museum hosts ‘Maple Harvest Day’ in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Mar. 12
Springfield, MA4 hours ago
Officials meet to discuss public safety ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s events
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
U.S. Youth Futsal scouting local talent for international team
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Union Street
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Minnechaug Regional High School now able to turn off the lights
Wilbraham, MA1 day ago
Holyoke Police search for owners of missing dog
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Palmer stabbing suspect taken into custody by Mass. State Police
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Portion of North Maple Street closed in Hadley due to car accident
Hadley, MA1 day ago
Palmer crews respond to a car accident on Old Warren Road
Palmer, MA2 days ago
Sentencing held for man convicted of involuntary manslaughter
Shirley, MA2 days ago
Holyoke Police investigating following reports on gunshots on Gerard Way
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Driver arrested for DUI after Springfield crash
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Ludlow, MA2 days ago
2 arrested, juveniles face several drug and gun charges in Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield Police investigating fatal shooting on Cadwell Dr.
Springfield, MA1 day ago
East Longmeadow Police take custody of man accused of recording girl in dressing room
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Upcoming movie ‘Sheepdog’ filming in Bernardston
Bernardston, MA15 hours ago
East Longmeadow Police looking to identify suspects after incident at local store
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Thunderbirds preparing for ‘Pink in the Rink’ to benefit Rays of Hope
Springfield, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy