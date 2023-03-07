Hatfield
Change location
See more from this location?
Hatfield, MA
westernmassnews.com
Dairy farmers hopeful about Healey’s increased tax credit proposal
By Matt PricePhotojournalist: Rich CraneRyan Trowbridge,5 days ago
By Matt PricePhotojournalist: Rich CraneRyan Trowbridge,5 days ago
HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local dairy farmers are hoping an increased tax credit proposed in Governor Maura Healey’s state budget plan goes through. Darryl Williams...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0