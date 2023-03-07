Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Boise had one of snowiest winters in recent history. Here are the numbers behind it

By Shaun Goodwin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoST8_0lAgTTGw00

It may not have felt like the snowiest winter in Boise this past season, but a consistently wet weather pattern has helped push the 2022-23 season into the top-five snowiest since the turn of the century.

March 1 marked the official end of winter on the meteorological calendar , which categorizes winter as December through February. Those operating off the regular astronomical calendar must wait until March 20 for spring to start.

With meteorological winter officially behind us, let’s look at how this winter stacks up to winters past.

Total Boise snowfall

Boise has picked up 23.8 inches of snow this winter, including 3.7 inches that have fallen so far in March. With some snowstorms still to move through the region before temperatures pick up for good, this winter ranked 5th-snowiest since 2000 and the snowiest since Snowmageddon in January 2017 .

The average since snowfall records began in 1950 is 20.1 inches.

With no real opportunity for significant snowfall in March here’s how the 2022-23 winter season compares with the top five since 2000.

2016-17: 39.1 inches

2008-09: 33.7 inches

2001-02: 32.1 inches

2007-08: 31.8 inches

2022-23: 23.8 inches

The snowiest winter ever in Boise was 41.7 inches in 1951-52.

Despite this year’s above-average snowfall, Boise’s total precipitation between December and February was 3.19 inches. The average precipitation for the city is 3.81 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert told the Idaho Statesman.

An inch of rain is equivalent to 13 inches of snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . Boise has had above-average snowfall despite having below-average precipitation because whenever there was a storm, it was typically cold enough to fall as snow, Groenert said.

He also said that he’s often heard from people that they mistakenly think the past winter wasn’t very snowy.

“The thing about this winter is it was above normal (snow), but it’s a lot of these little one inch here and one inch there, and that adds up,” Groenert said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PRho_0lAgTTGw00
Children on a snow day from school play at Camel’s Back Park in Boise on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The National Weather Service reported 2.5 inches of snow accumulation overnight from their location at the Boise Airport. No more snow is in the forecast for the Boise area this week, but temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 6 degrees by Saturday night. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Boise temperature compared to snowfall

Breaking down Boise’s monthly numbers for snowfall and temperature support Groenert’s assessment that whenever precipitation falls as snow, it was typically colder than usual.

December 2022:

Temperature: 29.2 degrees (BELOW average of 32.1 degrees)

Snowfall: 9.4 inches (ABOVE average of 5.6 inches)

January 2023:

Temperature: 33.5 degrees (ABOVE average of 32.2 degrees)

Snowfall: 3.8 inches (BELOW average of 5.3 inches)

February 2023:

Temperature: 35.1 degrees (BELOW average of 37.5 degrees)

Snowfall: 3.4 inches (ABOVE average of 3.3 inches)

Boise’s heaviest snowstorm came in mid-December when the city picked up 4.3 inches thanks to snow bands lining up perfectly over the Treasure Valley.

How hot — or cold — did it get?

Boise generally experienced lower temperatures than usual outside of a warm spell in January this winter.

Here are the number of days during the winter above or below certain thresholds:

High temperature 50 degrees or above: 12

High temperature 40-49 degrees: 41

High temperature 30-39 degrees: 25

High temperature 30 degrees or below: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZ9KV_0lAgTTGw00
Jesse Schlender of Boise, walks through the winter wonderland of Julia Davis Park after overnight storms dropped several inches of snow on Boise. Darin Oswald | Idaho Statesman

Low temperature 30 degrees or above: 22

Low temperature between 20-29 degrees: 51

Low temperature between 10-19 degrees: 14

Low temperature 10 degrees or below: 3

The lowest temperature of the winter came on Dec. 19 when it dropped to 6 degrees, but the highest temperature came just over a week later when it soared to 56 degrees on Dec. 27.

Is La Niña to blame?

Groenert said that this past winter resembled more of a typical La Niña year , which occurs when the temperature of the sea is cooler than average in the eastern Pacific Ocean. According to NOAA, a typical weather pattern during a La Niña is cool and wetter than average temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and warmer and drier than average weather in the southern United States.

This past winter was the third La Niña in a row, which is incredibly rare. The only other two times it’s happened on record are from 1973 to 1976 and 1998 to 2001, according to previous Statesman reporting .

“This feels like a more typical La Niña, especially as we’ve gotten into January, February and March, where it’s been below our normal temperatures,” Groenert said. “The general above-normal snowfall usually tracks with that. But it’s hard to say because last year was a La Niña, and we didn’t really have that.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boise, ID newsLocal Boise, ID
Strong snowstorm, avalanche risk will close parts of Idaho 21. Where it’s closed
Lowman, ID2 days ago
Large storm bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise just broke this 90-year-old weather record. Here’s how we made snowy history
Boise, ID2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
8 of the Worst Tornadoes That Have Ever Happened in Idaho
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise issued ‘pretty rare’ snow squall warning as storm bursts through city
Boise, ID3 days ago
Trapped in winter: Here’s how much snow fell in Boise this weekend, what lies ahead
Boise, ID5 days ago
Snow showers headed our way
Boise, ID4 days ago
City crews clear drain; Idaho power still working to restore power
Weiser, ID2 days ago
Boise could break a 90-year-old snow-day record this week. Here’s how it can happen
Boise, ID3 days ago
UPDATED: Multiple closures due to avalanche warnings
Idaho City, ID2 days ago
Idaho Bar Appears on Dramatic Episode of Bar Rescue This Weekend
Meridian, ID1 day ago
The Wait is Over: Olive Garden Finally Arrives in Meridian
Meridian, ID1 day ago
Boise Airport to offer more flights this fall, including popular California destination
Boise, ID3 days ago
The Master Closet In This $1.7M Boise-Area Home Will Make You LOL
Boise, ID2 days ago
Team Behind Boise Favorite Breaks Ground At New Location in Eagle
Boise, ID3 days ago
Flight from Phoenix to Salt Lake City diverted to Boise after lightning strike
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Boise Roadster Show is Made in Idaho
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise ranked one of the best US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Here’s how high
Boise, ID3 days ago
Struggling renters in Canyon County & most of Idaho may get help. Here’s what’s happening
Boise, ID1 day ago
Idaho Locals Share The Top Reasons Weed Should Be Legal
Boise, ID2 days ago
The 5 Best Locally-Owned Pizza Places in Boise
Boise, ID2 days ago
If the city continues rewriting the zoning code, say goodbye to the Boise you know | Opinion
Boise, ID2 days ago
Satire: OREGON SCORES TRIUMPH AS IDAHO LIFTS BOISE BLOCKADE
Boise, ID4 days ago
5 Deadly Honest Reasons Not To Move To Caldwell
Caldwell, ID4 days ago
Traffic Alert: Major crash on I-84 near Black Canyon Rd blocking lanes
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise plans legal speed bumps for downtown cruise, targets ‘excessive’ noise, exhaust
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho Power to rebuild old transmission line from Boise to Emmett. What it means to you
Boise, ID6 days ago
Tell Eagle City Council members and the mayor to say no to annexation of Avimor | Opinion
Eagle, ID1 day ago
Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt described as mentor and role model during Capitol ceremony
Boise, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy