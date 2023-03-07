Florida Gov. DeSantis Delivers ‘State Of The State’ Address, Democrats Respond

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (State Of The State)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered the first state of the state address of his second term as governor Tuesday morning. A full video of the address is below.

“We are number one in economic growth among large states,” said DeSantis. “Florida has more people employed today than before the pandemic. Our unemployment rate is one of the lowest on record and it is significantly lower than the national average. And of course, as many of you know in this room, the last two years we’ve seen the largest budget surpluses in the history of the state of Florida.”

“So we find ourselves in Florida on the front lines in the battle for freedom. Together we have made Florida the nation’s most desired destination, and we have produced historic results,” said DeSantis.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, responded Tuesday to the address, saying in part, “Lately, it seems like the story of our state is really the tale of two Floridas. In one Florida, Ron DeSantis’ Florida, it feels like we are constantly being told to be angry about something, some new enemy to fear or hate. And lately, the policies coming out of Tallahassee have become more and more shocking, unconstitutional, and downright ridiculous.”

Driskell added, “Democrats aren’t the only ones saying so, even conservatives are starting to react in horror to some of the ideas floating around the halls of the Capitol. It is embarrassing. Our home doesn’t need to be a punchline because of hurtful and backwards political stunts.”

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation said in part Tuesday, “By my Democratic view, much of this has been put at risk by the divisive agenda of a governor vying to be the most conservative in the nation. Banning books? That’s not freedom. Limiting protests against the government? That’s not freedom. Claiming to be pro-business, yet attacking Florida businesses big and small. That’s not freedom.”

“This, my fellow Floridians, this is the true state of our state,” Book added.

Ahead of the Governor’s address Tuesday, the Republican Pary of Florida said in a statement, “We’re only two months into Governor DeSantis’ second term, and already he’s announced:

Unprecedented legislation to empower educators and protect teachers from overreaching school unions.

Nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects.

More than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes.

Significant legislation to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate.

The Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiative to expedite transportation projects that’ll alleviate congestion and prioritize safety.

Elevated civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education.

The ending of the Corporate Kingdom of Walt Disney World through legislation establishing a new governing district accountable to the people of Florida.

“Whether it be providing funding for local governments impacted by hurricanes, toll relief for Florida’s commuters, sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities and pet medications, or bonuses for law enforcement recruits – no governor works harder than Governor DeSantis to make life better for Floridians.

“The State of the Best-Run State in the country is strong with America’s Governor at the helm,” said RPOF.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ full address can be viewed below.

