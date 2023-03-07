Open in App
Watkins Glen, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen School purchase of .25-acre plot up for vote

By Carl Aldinger,

5 days ago

UPDATE MAR. 8: According to the school district superintendent’s office, voters approved the purchase of the lot by 11 votes.

The school announced that 88 people voted yes to the purchase, and 77 people voted no.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Voters in Watkins Glen will have the chance to choose whether or not the school district buys back a quarter acre of land it sold off several years ago.

From noon to 8:00 p.m. on March 7, 2023, the Watkins Glen School District will hold a vote at the Board of Education Room. The vote is to determine if the school will buy a 0.25-acre plot of land near 14th, Decatur, and 15th Streets near the school.

Retail sales, landlord/tenants top list of 2022 consumer complaints

According to Superintendent Kai D’Alleva, the school used to own the property and sold it to the International Motor Racing Research Center. According to the Odessa File, the school sold he land for $50,000 and plans to buy it back for $62,500.

The IMRRC reportedly planned to expand its facility into the plot but never did.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

