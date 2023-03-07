Open in App
Mitchell, GA
WJBF

Head-on collision in McDuffie County injures 16-year-old and another man

By Joey Gill,

5 days ago

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 16-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Suburban and the driver of a Ford F-250 were involved in a head-on collision on Happy Valley Road on Monday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the 16-year-old for unknown reasons crossed the center line and hit the truck, driven by Harry Hoffman from Mitchell, Ga.

Both the juvenile driver and Hoffman were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The conditions of Hoffman and the 16-year-old are not known at this time.

