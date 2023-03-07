Camilla Parker Bowles has worn the same pair of Sole Bliss shoes 80 times
By Kristin Contino,
5 days ago
Meet the queen of the royal re-wear.
Camilla Parker Bowles could choose any high heel in the world, but when it comes to public engagements, there’s one label that has her heart — and the sensible royal has worn one of her pairs of Sole Bliss shoes dozens of times over the years.
The celebrity-loved British brand specializes in stylish but comfortable footwear with wider toe boxes, hidden stretch panels and three layers of cushioning to accommodate issues such as bunions, perfect for a royal who’s on her feet meeting the public all day.
The Queen Consort, 75, favors Sole Bliss’ $269 Ingrid style , which she owns in three different colors, including a nude leather pair a representative from the brand tells Page Six Style she’s worn “an estimated 80 times” since purchasing them in 2018.
The royal has gone “without purchasing a replacement” since originally buying the shoes, per the footwear label, and it’s believed she chooses to get them “repaired and reheeled rather than splashing out on a new pair.”
Along with her beloved block heels — which also have been worn by former “Great British Baking Show” host Mary Berry — the Queen Consort owns a whopping 11 pairs of Sole Bliss styles varying from fun side-zip sneakers to elegant suede heels.
A-listers like Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis are also fans of the podiatrist-approved brand’s heels, with all three wearing the sold-out Remy platform style to various red carpet events over the years, including the premiere of Roberts’ “Ticket to Paradise” in 2022.
British stars like Helen Mirren and Emma Thompson also rock Sole Bliss shoes, with the former favoring the label’s Pandora heels ($269) and Thompson owning four pairs of trendy Star sneakers ($289).
“It is incredibly exciting to see so many celebrities and members of the royal family wearing Sole Bliss,” Lisa Kay, founder and designer of Sole Bliss tells Page Six Style.
“I believe that all women deserve beautiful shoes, whether you suffer with your feet or not,” she adds. “I’m delighted that so many women are able to wear high heels again in comfort, confidence and style.”
Step into Camilla’s Sole Bliss shoes, along with a range of other star-approved styles, below.
This is the pair the thrifty Queen Consort has worn many times over, with the brand commenting “she often favors a practical block heel over stilettos; a sensible choice, in keeping with her character.”
Sneaker lover Emma Thompson can’t get enough of this star-emblazoned style; In fact, the actress owns four pairs of the design, including this silver shade. Fellow Sole Bliss fan Helen Mirren has also donned the platform kicks on the red carpet.
