Video shows dozens of violent protesters descending on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

Cops in Atlanta have released new aerial footage that shows dozens of protesters sneaking into the site of a future police training facility in the moments before they allegedly unleashed hell.

The large group, described by authorities as “violent agitators,” were caught on a police helicopter’s heat-sensitive camera flooding into the under-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — dubbed “Cop City” — on Sunday.

Moments later, the video — which was released late Monday — shows the throngs of protesters setting fire to construction equipment in what police have slammed as a “coordinated attack.”

The protesters were also filmed hurling Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks at responding officers.

At least 23 of them were slapped with domestic terrorism charges on Monday. They were still in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Video released by police shows dozens of “violent agitators” sneaking into the under-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — dubbed “Cop City” — on Sunday. Atlanta_Police/Twitter

A police helicopter’s heat-sensitive camera captured the large group wreaking havoc inside the site by setting equipment on fire. Atlanta_Police/Twitter

Police have accused the group of using the “cover of a peaceful protest” of the proposed training center to wreak havoc.

“They changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers,” cops said.

“The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

Among those arrested over the ordeal is 28-year-old Thomas Webb Jurgens — an Atlanta-based attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Protesters were also filmed hurling Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks at responding officers, causing them to duck for cover. via REUTERS

At least 23 of the protesters were slapped with domestic terrorism charges on Monday in the wake of the violent ordeal. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

In a statement late Monday, the SPLC insisted its staff attorney had been acting as a “legal observer” when he was detained.

“An employee at the SPLC was arrested while acting — and identifying — as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG),” the statement said.

“The employee is an experienced legal observer, and their arrest is not evidence of any crime, but of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters.”

Police say protesters also set fire to construction equipment at the site. Atlanta PD

Police have called it a “coordinated attack.” Atlanta PD

The site has seen clashes between protesters and police since it was approved in 2021. Atlanta_Police/Twitter

The majority of those nabbed hail from other parts of the US — and as far as France and Canada , according to police.

The training facility site has seen clashes between police and left-leaning protesters ever since it was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021.

Environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, 26, was shot dead by cops during a raid at a protest camp there back in January.