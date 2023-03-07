Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Video shows dozens of violent protesters descending on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

By Emily Crane,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTtgY_0lAgPPss00

Cops in Atlanta have released new aerial footage that shows dozens of protesters sneaking into the site of a future police training facility in the moments before they allegedly unleashed hell.

The large group, described by authorities as “violent agitators,” were caught on a police helicopter’s heat-sensitive camera flooding into the under-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — dubbed “Cop City” — on Sunday.

Moments later, the video — which was released late Monday — shows the throngs of protesters setting fire to construction equipment in what police have slammed as a “coordinated attack.”

The protesters were also filmed hurling Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks at responding officers.

At least 23 of them were slapped with domestic terrorism charges on Monday. They were still in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWiu7_0lAgPPss00
Video released by police shows dozens of “violent agitators” sneaking into the under-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center — dubbed “Cop City” — on Sunday.
Atlanta_Police/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEQ79_0lAgPPss00
A police helicopter’s heat-sensitive camera captured the large group wreaking havoc inside the site by setting equipment on fire.
Atlanta_Police/Twitter

Police have accused the group of using the “cover of a peaceful protest” of the proposed training center to wreak havoc.

“They changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers,” cops said.

“The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

Among those arrested over the ordeal is 28-year-old Thomas Webb Jurgens — an Atlanta-based attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceyQo_0lAgPPss00
Protesters were also filmed hurling Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks at responding officers, causing them to duck for cover.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Joy6_0lAgPPss00
At least 23 of the protesters were slapped with domestic terrorism charges on Monday in the wake of the violent ordeal.
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

In a statement late Monday, the SPLC insisted its staff attorney had been acting as a “legal observer” when he was detained.

“An employee at the SPLC was arrested while acting — and identifying — as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG),” the statement said.

“The employee is an experienced legal observer, and their arrest is not evidence of any crime, but of heavy-handed law enforcement intervention against protesters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFAL6_0lAgPPss00
Police say protesters also set fire to construction equipment at the site.
Atlanta PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGYlb_0lAgPPss00
Police have called it a “coordinated attack.”
Atlanta PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxMV5_0lAgPPss00
The site has seen clashes between protesters and police since it was approved in 2021.
Atlanta_Police/Twitter

The majority of those nabbed hail from other parts of the US — and as far as France and Canada , according to police.

The training facility site has seen clashes between police and left-leaning protesters ever since it was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021.

Environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, 26, was shot dead by cops during a raid at a protest camp there back in January.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Nine children, ages 5 to 17, shot at Georgia gas station; police investigating
Columbus, GA20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shocking video shows black kids attack, force white kids to say ‘Black lives matter’ at Ohio school: cops
Springfield, OH9 days ago
Video shows gunman nonchalantly shooting homeless man execution-style in broad daylight in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO12 days ago
TV journalist and girl, 9, shot dead at scene of previous homicide crime scene in Florida
Orlando, FL17 days ago
Pregnant Chicago woman killed while trying to pull off robbery: report
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Video of probation officer forcibly bending teen sparks outrage, allegations of excessive force
Malibu, CA29 days ago
Michigan mom allegedly shoots woman pregnant by same man
Detroit, MI23 days ago
Georgia teen steals gun from Dunkin’ customer, shoots him to death in the parking lot: reports
Decatur, GA21 days ago
Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops
Sanford, NC29 days ago
Black Farmers In Colorado Charged By Police After Reporting Their Racist Neighbors | TSR Investigates
Yoder, CO17 days ago
Wild video captures brawl on Southwest flight after passenger bumps into mom
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
NAACP Demands Action Against White Supremacist Violence Following Sentencing Of Buffalo Shooter
Buffalo, NY23 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC5 days ago
Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Reputed NYC gangster out on sweetheart deal arrested again after allegedly mugging teen
New York City, NY22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy