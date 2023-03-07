Open in App
Davenport, IA
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

‘Laugh & Liberty Tour’ comes to Davenport in June

By Sharon Wren,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109tV9_0lAgOSdo00

Standup comedians Kennedy and Jimmy Failla are bringing their “Laugh and Liberty Tour” to the Adler Theatre on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Failla is an American stand-up comedian, TV pundit, author and host of the syndicated “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla” radio show/podcast. The one-time NYC cab driver was raised in Levittown, NY and was named Outstanding Male Comedian of the year at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards. His one-hour standup special, “State Of The Union,” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and he has also made multiple standup appearances on AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.” He appears regularly on “Kennedy” on the Fox Business Channel as well as “America’s Newsroom,” and has made multiple appearances on “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “Watters World,” and “The Story with Marth MacCallum.” He has also appeared on Strange Inheritance: Unpacked as well as Redeye on Fox News. He is also the head writer for A-List Comedy, a national comedy service that supplies topical humor and audio sketches to over two hundred radio stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDVHA_0lAgOSdo00
Jimmy Failla (Photo courtesy Adler Theatre)
Kennedy (Photo courtesy Adler Theatre)

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program “Kennedy”. She also appears frequently as a panelist on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) “Outnumbered” program. Prior to joining FBN, Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel’s “Reality Remix”. In 2002, she hosted Game Show Network’s “Friend or Foe” and “Who Wants To Be Governor of California” in 2003. She got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992. Kennedy is the author of two books, “The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses” and “Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips For Curious Girls.”

Tickets for the “Laugh and Liberty Tour” go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster . For more information, visit the Adler Theatre’s website . The Adler Theatre is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Davenport will go gold for 50th RAGBRAI
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Let the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department help you have a hoppin’ good Easter
Rock Island, IL4 days ago
Lecture series focuses on women wartime workers at Rock Island Arsenal
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Hunt for Easter fun with the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department
Rock Island, IL4 days ago
Inflation impacts pet food prices
Davenport, IA3 days ago
New Sports QC ready to score more tourism points
Moline, IL5 days ago
Davenport needs spring cleaning volunteers for Corridor Cleanup
Davenport, IA4 days ago
Snow starting to fall in the Quad Cities
Maquoketa, IA3 days ago
Muscatine woman convicted of wire fraud in life insurance scam
Muscatine, IA2 days ago
Moline supplies water to Silvis; benefits for both cities
Moline, IL2 days ago
Clinton seeks residents’ input on Liberty Square development
Clinton, IA5 days ago
UNI Women win over UIC 73-57
Cedar Falls, IA1 day ago
Sala Flats restoration gets $2.5 million in funding
Rock Island, IL4 days ago
Iowans to vote on school issues
Davenport, IA6 days ago
SEIU healthcare workers ratify new contract
Iowa City, IA3 days ago
Bettendorf School District reacts to bond rejection
Bettendorf, IA3 days ago
Illinois State Women moving on at MVC Tournament
Normal, IL1 day ago
Learn to spot storms with the National Weather Service
Clinton, IA3 days ago
Rockridge loses 57-44 they wrap up with 28 wins
Taylor Ridge, IL2 days ago
2 wounded in early morning shooting in Rock Island
Rock Island, IL7 days ago
Hawkeyes vow to ‘turn it up a notch’ after Big Ten clunker
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
‘You have to be mentally tough’: How the Hawkeyes are preparing for 4 games in 4 days
Iowa City, IA4 days ago
1 hospitalized after fire at East Moline apartment building
East Moline, IL3 days ago
More drama as Silvis schedules another special city council meeting Tuesday night
Silvis, IL7 days ago
Rockridge Rockets Basketball State bound
Taylor Ridge, IL3 days ago
Iowa Department of Corrections looking for man who failed to report to work release center
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Fox 18 Sports Sunday: State Champs PV Girls Basketball
Pleasant Valley, IA6 days ago
I-280 bridge inspection starts March 13
Rock Island, IL5 days ago
Moline Maroons win 50-36 to advance to State Championship game
Moline, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy