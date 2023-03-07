Open in App
Bellefonte, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Bellefonte woman charged after holding fake fundraiser for fire victims

By Jared Weaver,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfLf9_0lAgOI3m00

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was hit with almost 90 charges for setting up a fake fundraiser for victims that lost their home in a December fire.

Sherry Rossman, 52, of Bellefonte, is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from 27 people during the fundraiser where she was selling sandwiches, according to the charges filed by Bellefonte police and state police out of Rockview.

A blaze broke out at a home and then spread to an adjacent one along Water Street in Spring Township on Dec. 30. No one was injured as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, but one home was deemed a total loss.

COVERAGE-> Two homes catch fire in Bellefonte, one deemed total loss

According to the criminal complaint, Rossman stole a total of $347.50 from customers in the fundraiser.

Police said they got reports in January that Rossman was selling ham sandwiches for the fire victims and that she never delivered them on the date that she was supposed to.

Rossman did talk to the Fisher’s Markets grocery store in Milesburg about getting the sandwiches for the fundraiser after the house fire, but she never got back to them about a date when she needed the food, the complaint shows.

Johnstown man jailed after assaulting Conemaugh hospital staff, police say

Police were told none of the money was ever given to the victims by Rossman and it is believed that she left town and is in the state of Virginia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Rossman faces a laundry list of misdemeanor charges, including 29 counts of theft by unlawful taking of movable property, 28 counts of theft by deception, and 28 counts of receiving stolen property, according to online court documents.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family Charged with Assaulting State Trooper
Milton, PA8 hours ago
Police investigate alleged animal cruelty incident involving cows
Milton, PA6 hours ago
Accusations of infidelity leads to strangulation incident
Pennsdale, PA1 day ago
Pair flees from police in stolen vehicle from New York
Hilton, NY1 day ago
Teenager admits making threat during conference call rant to shoot up Pa. school
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
GANT: Curwensville Woman Accused of Raising 3 Children in Unfit Living Conditions
Curwensville, PA2 days ago
Elk County man charged for supplying drugs in overdose death, police say
Saint Marys, PA2 days ago
Shopper allegedly steals more than $3,000 from store
Montoursville, PA20 hours ago
Police: Johnstown man charged for stolen gun also had bags of drugs in his underwear
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Former Centre County USPS employee accused of stealing money from mail
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Pa. man accused of killing woman in front of her toddler admits guilt when arraigned
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Man charged with homicide following shooting
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Woman charged for calling in false emergencies to Huntingdon County 911
Mount Union, PA3 days ago
Mother charged with homicide in death of newborn
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Clearfield Postmaster charged with theft of post office funds
Clearfield, PA3 days ago
DA threatens criminal charges if ousted councilman in Pa. city doesn’t drop candidacy
Shamokin, PA21 hours ago
Huntingdon County man found with stolen gun, multiple drugs, police report
Broad Top City, PA3 days ago
Driver pleads guilty in death of ex-girlfriend
Coal Township, PA3 days ago
Pa. mother charged in death of premature baby she delivered at home
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Female inmate charged for spitting on corrections officer
Muncy, PA3 days ago
Mother charged with murder after infant dies
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Man operating stolen motorcycle leads police on high-speed chase
Muncy, PA2 days ago
Teen charged with severely assaulting fellow student
Lock Haven, PA3 days ago
GANT: Sandy Ridge Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
Sandy Ridge, PA1 day ago
Pa. man shoots woman in dispute over car ownership: report
Johnstown, PA5 days ago
GANT: Clearfield Man Found with Large Amount of Drugs Sent to State Prison
Clearfield, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy