LeBron James Makes Bold Claim About Buckeyes Target Bronny

Bronny James could potentially become the third top-50 recruit for the Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting class of 2023.

Uncommitted class of 2023 recruit and Ohio State Buckeyes target Bronny James recently was named a five-star recruit , according to On3.

His father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, took to Twitter to weigh in on Bronny James' talents besting some of those currently in the NBA.

And he was very blunt about his take as well.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James tweeted. "S*** lightweight hilarious."

The elder James may be right too, with his son already predicted as one of the top draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, before ever stepping foot on a college basketball court.

But that discussion is for another day.

Bronny James, the No. 33 recruit according to 247Sports, is down to three schools and the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Oregon Ducks are all in the running, with the latter having yet to extend an official offer.

The Los Angeles native unofficially visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, 2022, and was given an offer from the Buckeyes three days later.

The Sierra Canyon High School product will be playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 28 and will represent the USA on the Men's Nike Hoop Summit Team on April 8.

