Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
BuckeyesNow

LeBron James Makes Bold Claim About Buckeyes Target Bronny

By Casey Smith,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uau6g_0lAgOClQ00

Bronny James could potentially become the third top-50 recruit for the Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting class of 2023.

Uncommitted class of 2023 recruit and Ohio State Buckeyes target Bronny James recently was named a five-star recruit , according to On3.

His father, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, took to Twitter to weigh in on Bronny James' talents besting some of those currently in the NBA.

And he was very blunt about his take as well.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James tweeted. "S*** lightweight hilarious."

The elder James may be right too, with his son already predicted as one of the top draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, before ever stepping foot on a college basketball court.

But that discussion is for another day.

Bronny James, the No. 33 recruit according to 247Sports, is down to three schools and the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Oregon Ducks are all in the running, with the latter having yet to extend an official offer.

The Los Angeles native unofficially visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, 2022, and was given an offer from the Buckeyes three days later.

The Sierra Canyon High School product will be playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 28 and will represent the USA on the Men's Nike Hoop Summit Team on April 8.

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

You can follow Casey Smith on Twitter @casey_smith2419

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's Win Over Ohio State
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Sports world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH23 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
James Harden Makes NBA History By Passing Michael Jordan
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Klay Thompson Made NBA History In Bucks-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
LeBron James Shares His Opinion On Who Should Win NBA Coach Of The Year
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Russell Westbrook Makes History in Clippers vs. Knicks Game
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Knicks at Clippers: How & Who to Watch As NY Seeks California Dream
New York City, NY1 day ago
Michigan State's Tom Izzo chides Chris Holtmann doubters after Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Kyle McCord gets honest about replacing CJ Stroud
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Has 'Thought About' Accepting NIT Invite
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI7 days ago
LeBron James' Viral Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Raptors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Urban Meyer reveals unfortunate truth about Ohio State QB competition
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Javale McGee: Warriors Treat Players Better Than Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Ohio State Signee Devin Royal Sets Pickerington Central Scoring Record
Columbus, OH2 days ago
WATCH: D’Angelo Russell sighting amid optimistic injury update will excite LeBron, Lakers fans
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Injured In Loss To Miami Heat On Friday Night
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sets Odd NBA Record In Blowout Of Nuggets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ohio State Upsets Michigan State, Advances to Big Ten Semis
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy