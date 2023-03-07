AG Rokita helps shut down robocall operation

INDIANA (WEHT) – A news release says Attorney General Todd Rokita this week obtained judgments shutting down a robocall operation that issued billions of robocalls to people across the country, including in Indiana.

Attorney General Rokita said, “Winning the war on robocallers requires constantly staying on offense and tracking the latest technologies the scammers are using to carry out their schemes. We have pledged to do that since we first took office, and we continue to make good on that promise.”

A news release says the defendants included John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears, the owners of Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC, as well as Rising Eagle Capital Group–Cayman.

Rokita’s office says The Office of the Attorney General sued the defendants in June 2020 alleging violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule, as well as various state consumer protection laws. The complaint alleged that defendants used their companies to perpetrate scams involving extended car warranties and health care services among other things.

Rokita’s office says Mears and Spiller are now permanently banned from initiating or facilitating any robocalls, working in or with companies that make robocalls or engaging in any telemarketing. Officials say the court also ordered monetary judgements totaling more than $244 million for Spiller and Mears combined — though these payments will be largely suspended in favor of the permanent operational bans and because of their inability to pay.

The full stipulation documents are below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.