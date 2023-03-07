Open in App
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

AG Rokita helps shut down robocall operation

By Jana Garrett,

5 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – A news release says Attorney General Todd Rokita this week obtained judgments shutting down a robocall operation that issued billions of robocalls to people across the country, including in Indiana.

Attorney General Rokita said, “Winning the war on robocallers requires constantly staying on offense and tracking the latest technologies the scammers are using to carry out their schemes. We have pledged to do that since we first took office, and we continue to make good on that promise.”

Indiana AG Todd Rokita discusses TikTok ban, disciplinary commission investigation

A news release says the defendants included John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears, the owners of Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC, as well as Rising Eagle Capital Group–Cayman.

Rokita’s office says The Office of the Attorney General sued the defendants in June 2020 alleging violations of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule, as well as various state consumer protection laws. The complaint alleged that defendants used their companies to perpetrate scams involving extended car warranties and health care services among other things.

Kentucky detective investigating possible connection between 2011 double murder and Delphi case

Rokita’s office says Mears and Spiller are now permanently banned from initiating or facilitating any robocalls, working in or with companies that make robocalls or engaging in any telemarketing. Officials say the court also ordered monetary judgements totaling more than $244 million for Spiller and Mears combined — though these payments will be largely suspended in favor of the permanent operational bans and because of their inability to pay.

The full stipulation documents are below.

Spiller-Signed-Stipulated-Order-3.6.2023 Download Mears-Signed-Stipulared-Order-3.6.2023 Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

