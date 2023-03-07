Open in App
Dog found tied to tree, shot to death in Bartholomew County

By Matt Adams,

5 days ago

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left to die.

Now, police want to know who did it.

According to the Bartholomew County Humane Society, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded on Feb. 23 after a dog was found shot to death.

The young, adult male black and white pit mix was discovered tied to a tree by the side of County Road 1150 East in Hartsville.

The Humane Society shared a picture of the dog’s collar and leash in hopes someone may recognize it. The tag lacked identification, and the dog was not microchipped.

On Monday night, Bartholomew County Sheriff Dane Duke provided the following statement:

“The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report on a dog that was found deceased in the Hartsville area.  We are aware that public has a concern about the treatment of this animal.  Our initial investigation has not located an owner, this included a sweep for a microchip.”

Bartholomew Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information should reach out to Detective Duke at (812) 565-5928.

