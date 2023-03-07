South Carolina tree-trimmer dies from electrical shock

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A worker trimming trees in South Carolina died Monday after being electrocuted, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident.

Deputies responded at about 5 p.m. to the 900 block of Yorktown Drive in the James Island area after getting “a report of a possible electrical shock to a worker on a lift apparatus.” The worker was unresponsive when medics arrived and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told News 2 that a contractor working for a private tree trimming company made contact with overhead lines that were energized.

The spokesperson emphasized that the company was not affiliated with Dominion Energy and that Dominion “urges property owners and contractors to contact [them] in advance of beginning any work near overhead lines to ensure a safe work zone.”

Dominion Energy extended its condolences to the victim’s family.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

