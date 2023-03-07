James Taylor casts doubt on Trump’s 2024 chances

James Taylor says he’s cautiously optimistic that he’ll be singing a victory song for President Biden’s reelection win in 2024.

“With a certain amount of nervousness, I’m looking forward to it,” Taylor told ITK, when asked if he expected to be taking to the stage at another Biden inauguration after the 2024 White House race. The “Carolina on my Mind” singer — who performed at a prime-time 2021 inaugural concert for Biden — noted with a chuckle that any inauguration entertainment invite might be premature.

The 74-year-old songwriter has been a vocal supporter of Democrats over the years. Last September, he kicked off a White House event touting the Inflation Reduction Act.

Taylor’s also been a critic of former President Trump, slamming him in a 2020 Biden campaign fundraising email as an “inept and corrupt narcissist.”

While Biden hasn’t officially launched a reelection bid, he’s indicated in multiple interviews that he plans to run again . Trump, who lost the 2020 race to Biden, launched his 2024 campaign in November.

Asked while in Washington last week for the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song award ceremony if the 45 th president could land back in the Oval Office, Taylor told ITK, “President Trump, win?”

“I just don’t know how to process those words,” Taylor said.

“You know, anything’s possible,” he said, before adding with a skeptical look, “I don’t know.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.