Auburn, AL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Golden retriever puppy from a precarious kennel incident

By Nicole Sanders,

5 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) — First responders with Auburn’s fire department responded to an interesting call involving a four-legged friend and her own kennel.

Marley, a golden retriever puppy, somehow wedged herself between two kennel poles. Her eyes say it all.

    Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire
    Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire

Fortunately, the trapped pup wasn’t stuck for long as Auburn Fire Department personnel came to the rescue. Officials say within minutes, Marley was out and ready to play.

    Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire
    Photos provided by Auburn Public Safety – Police & Fire

The Auburn Public Safety Facebook page specifically gives a shout-out to Lt. Dannar, FF Kiser, FF Place and FF Bauer for helping Marley out.

