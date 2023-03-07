Open in App
Stillwater, NY
New coffee shop opening in Stillwater

By Sara Rizzo,

5 days ago

STILLWATER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new coffee shop will be opening in Stillwater. Upton Coffee Company is looking to open in May, according to the Village of Stillwater.

Owner Jeffrey Miller, who also owns JEM Properties LLC, acquired the former law offices of Pamela L. Moore building at 751 Hudson Avenue in 2019. Miller has started remodeling the space to open Upton Coffee.

According to the village, Upton was one of the original names of Stillwater. “Upton Coffee Company will be a reflection of the history of Stillwater and a place where locals can have a great cup of coffee,” said Miller. “With a comfortable environment, quality products, and great people – Upton Coffee is what our village needs. It will be a place for the community gather, relax and enjoy good conversation.”

The shop plans to sell coffee, tea, lattes, espresso, muffins, bagels and croissants. According to the village, it will offer takeout, as well as have indoor and outdoor seating during the warmer months.

