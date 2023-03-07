Open in App
Miami, FL
What Now Miami

Avra Estiatorio Plans Second South Florida Location

By Neil Cooney,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fmJu_0lAgHZr600

Newgard Development Group ’s Lofty condo development in Brickell will be the home of a second South Florida location for Manhattan -based Greek restaurant chain Avra Estiatorio , according to recent coverage at CommercialObserver.com .

“The 15 year-deal…” says the coverage, “spans about 15,000 square feet, enough to seat 300 indoors and an [sic] 3,000-square-foot outdoor seating area overlooking the Miami River.”

Avra Miami’s dinner menu features appetizers like Tuna Tartare, Grilled Octopus, and Portuguese Sardines, along with a raw bar and caviar. Entrees “From the Sea” include Chilean Sea Bass Plaki ( oven-baked, Vidalia onions, potato, light tomato fish broth, fine herbs ) and Lobster Pasta with linguine and a light tomato sauce. “From the Land” come entrees like simply grilled Lamb Chops and a 32oz American Wagyu Cote de Boeuf ( Snake River Farms, aged for 30 days, housemade onion rings, and truffle fries ).

According to the Commercial Observer coverage, Brickell’s Avra Estiatorio is expected to open shortly after the Lofty development reaches completion in 2025.

What Now reached out to Avra Group Managing Partner Andreas Tsavos for comment on the upcoming location this week. Tsavos was not available to discuss the news.



