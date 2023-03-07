Prosecutor at murder trial: Oak Hill man died of gunshot wound, not COVID-19

An Oak Hill man who was shot and left paralyzed in 2019 died three years later of the gunshot wound, which led to a number of health problems, a prosecutor said Tuesday at the accused killer's trial. The prosecutor said that while Joel Tatro had COVID-19 when he died, it wasn't the coronavirus that killed him — it was the gunshot.

James Z. Powell's first-degree murder trial began Tuesday before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, exactly one year after Tatro's death at the age of 50.

Powell, 19, was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Previous coverage: Murder trial in Joel Tatro's killing set to begin. Here's what we know.

Related: Oak Hill man dies 3 years after being shot, paralyzed by teen at kids' party

After the shooting: Oak Hill man paralyzed in party shooting needs community’s help

Tatro was hosting a gathering for his children and their friends at his East Church Street home in Oak Hill when Powell and two others showed up uninvited at 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2019, according to investigators.

Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan said the youth at the gathering recognized Powell from school and told him and his friends they had to leave — that it was a private party for family and friends. Powell and his group refused to leave, Sullivan said.

Tatro heard the commotion and walked out to see what was going on. Tatro told Powell and the others they had to leave. Sullivan said the confrontation between Tatro and Powell escalated.

Powell then pulled out a 9 mm pistol, racked the slide to load a bullet in the chamber, placed the gun near Tatro’s head and fired, Sullivan said.

The bullet went through Tatro’s neck, leaving him paralyzed. Sullivan said the gunshot ruined Tatro’s health, leading to several bouts of pneumonia and his eventual death.

Powell's defense attorney says Tatro died after contracting COVID

In his opening statement, defense attorney Richard E. Zaleski Jr. said that Tatro died after contracting COVID. And he said that a medical expert would be unable to testify that Tatro would have survived COVID even if he had not been shot. Zaleski said healthy people died of COVID.

“What happened to Mr. Tatro was a tragedy, but it was not murder,” Zaleski said.

Powell was initially charged with attempted murder, but after Tatro’s death he was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder. Deputies also charged Powell with a separate attempted murder charge because investigators said he fired at another person, Dylan C. Talbert, who was not hit. Powell is also charged with aggravated battery.

Before the jurors entered the courtroom Tuesday, Zaleski objected that the trial was taking place without a 12-person jury. Zaleski said that an adult charged with first-degree murder would be entitled to a 12-person jury, not a six-person jury.

"If an adult is entitled to a 12-person jury, why wouldn't a juvenile?" Zaleski asked.

Sullivan had argued that Powell was not entitled to a 12-person jury.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano cited case law which held that a six-person jury was sufficient in this case. Zambrano said that since Powell was a juvenile at the time of the offense, he was not facing an automatic life sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty because of Powell's age.

The jury is made up of six men and two women, including two alternates.

'I'll (expletive) kill you' Powell allegedly said

Joel Tatro’s son, Wyatt Tatro, 20, took the stand and said that night in 2019, there was a small gathering for some of his friends around a fire pit at the home. He said he had seen Powell at school, but was not friends with him.

Wyatt Tatro said his father had been stern with Powell, telling him he needed to leave, but Powell was getting louder and irritated. He said Powell went to push Joel Tatro and Joel Tatro shoved Powell’s hands off of him and pushed Powell.

“James said 'You don’t know who you’re (expletive) with,'” Wyatt Tatro said.

Wyatt Tatro said that Powell then pulled a pistol from the front of his pants.

“He pulled a gun out, racked the slide and said 'I’ll (expletive) kill you' and put it to my dad’s head,” he said.

“What happened next?” Sullivan asked

“Then he shot my dad,” Wyatt Tatro said.

Wyatt Tatro said he belly-crawled toward the house, went inside and got a shotgun; he returned outside and fired a couple of shots into the air. According to testimony, Powell and those with him had sped off by then.

During cross examination, Zaleski said there were some people at the party who had not been invited but were not told to leave. Zaleski asked Wyatt Tatro the race of those people. Wyatt Tatro said they were white, except for one whose race he did not know.

Sullivan objected to the question, but Zaleski argued it was an issue in the trial. Zambrano overruled Sullivan's objection.

Wyatt Tatro also testified that his father was grabbing the gun when it fired.

Zaleski asked Wyatt Tatro if it was possible that the gun accidentally discharged as his father pulled on the weapon. Wyatt Tatro said no.

Under questioning by Zaleski, Wyatt Tatro said Powell was having an altercation with Dylan Talbert when his father walked up and tapped Powell on the shoulder.

Talbert, 21, said he was 17 at the time and said he is good friends with Wyatt Tatro. He said when Powell and his friends arrived unexpectedly, Joel Tatro asked him to go check on who was in the car.

Talbert recognized Powell, who went by the nickname Buddha. Talbert had been captain of the wrestling team at New Smyrna Beach High School and Powell had been a member of the team.

Talbert said he told Powell he had to leave because it was just a gathering for friends. He said Powell became angry and started raising his voice.

He said Joel Tatro then walked over and told Powell in a stern voice that it was private property and he would have to leave.

Talbert testified Powell pulled the gun from his waistband, but unlike Wyatt Tatro's testimony, Talbert said Powell didn’t have to rack the slide.

“He didn’t have to cock it or anything; he just pulled the gun out and shot,” Talbert said.

Talbert also said Joel Tatro did not grab the gun.

Talbert said he started punching Powell and Powell fired a shot at him but missed. He said the punches gave him enough time to run behind a nearby vehicle.

During cross examination, Zaleski asked Talbert the race of a number of people at the gathering. Talbert answered white. When asked about the people with Powell, Talbert said Black.

But Talbert said race was not the issue. He said it was a gathering for a selected group of friends and Powell and his group were not invited.

Zaleski asked Talbert if it was true that he had used racial slurs toward Powell. Talbert denied it.

“No that's is not true,” Talbert said.

The trial continues Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Prosecutor at murder trial: Oak Hill man died of gunshot wound, not COVID-19