Ashland to hold 19th annual Train Day in April 2023

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The eagerly awaited Train Day is returning to Ashland next month.
The iconic locomotive street festival will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ashland near 112 North Railroad Ave.
This year’s festival features a number of event highlights, including two historical societies, model train displays and 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains.
There will also be activities for families of all ages to keep chugging along, such as a 16-stop scavenger hunt, kid zone and two kiddie train rides.
For more information, visit the Downtown Ashland Association's website .
