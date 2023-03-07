Open in App
Ashland, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ashland to hold 19th annual Train Day in April 2023

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The eagerly awaited Train Day is returning to Ashland next month.

The iconic locomotive street festival will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ashland near 112 North Railroad Ave.

This year’s festival features a number of event highlights, including two historical societies, model train displays and 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains.

There will also be activities for families of all ages to keep chugging along, such as a 16-stop scavenger hunt, kid zone and two kiddie train rides.

For more information, visit the Downtown Ashland Association’s website .

