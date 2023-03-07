Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide in South Linden

By Maeve Walsh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VznyQ_0lAgAkw600

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to the 2020 shooting death of a 32-year-old in South Linden.

Kevin Johnson , 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Franklin County judge after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Jermar Watters on June 22, 2020 at a residence on the 1000 block of East 17th Avenue, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fraternity where Ohio State student was killed regains university recognition

On the day of Watters’ death, Johnson was at his long-term girlfriend’s home on East 17th Avenue in South Linden, the prosecutor’s office said. There, Johnson got into a fight with Watters — a close friend of his girlfriend — and left the residence.

Johnson later returned to his girlfriend’s home with a gun and shot Watters, who also had and fired a gun, the prosecutor’s office said. Medics took Watters to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where he died less than three hours later.

After shooting Watters, Johnson ran from the residence and disposed of his gun, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Johnson will spend a mandatory 10 years in prison — seven years for voluntary manslaughter and three years for the use of a firearm — with 952 days of jail credit since his arrest on July 28, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
North Columbus homicide remains unsolved after three years
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
One dead in south Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight leads to shooting in east Columbus
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Records: Columbus police officer arrested for OVI, drag racing in January
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Woman named as suspect in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Autopsy released for a baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Coroner: Death of Columbus AMBER Alert infant unexplained
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Man recovering after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood
Columbus, OH1 day ago
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Child, woman recovering after being shot in separate incidents
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Man recovering after Hilltop shooting near gas station
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus police tracing guns to solve crimes
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Police: Columbus man charged with killing girlfriend, leaving body in southern Ohio landfill
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus warehouse club ordered to shut down after gun thefts and violence
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Plans for west side Columbus recreation center moving forward
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Person seriously injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Columbus
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Grant Medical Center newborns gifted Columbus library surprise
Columbus, OH2 days ago
First of Genoa Township 'unwarranted' stop signs to be removed
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus man charged with murder after body found in a Rumpke landfill
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Columbus woman sues Yenkin-Majestic paint factory over deadly 2021 explosion
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Missing Woman Found in Landfill, Boyfriend Charged with Murder
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Police investigating fiery, fatal crash in south Columbus
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Body found at southern Ohio landfill connected to Columbus case, police say
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Two critically injured in separate Columbus shootings
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Suspected bank robbers arrested in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH4 days ago
Lawsuit alleges Licking County law enforcement violated veteran’s constitutional rights
Pataskala, OH2 days ago
Police look to identify man targeting east Columbus synagogue
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy